“I have changed my mentality a little this season” - Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski sets goal target for the season

Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski has set himself a goals target for the 2024-25 season. The Polish forward mentioned that he would like to score more than 30 goals this season.

Lewandowski, who is currently in Warsaw with the Poland national team, spoke to the media in a press conference before he and his team jet off to face Croatia and Glasgow away from home.

The Polish captain highlighted the change he has made this season to help him regain his strength.

"I've changed my mentality a bit this season because I'm still trying to regain the strength I lost last season," said the striker.

The 36-year-old scored 26 goals in all competitions for Barcelona last season, but is eyeing a higher return this term.

"I want to score more goals than last season, for sure. But of course that would be the goal of scoring more than 30 goals, I don't know, maybe 35," he said in Poland.

Lewandowski, who is considered one of the best strikers of all time, joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 after spending over a decade in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona are reported to have paid €45 million for his services with a further €5 million in performance-linked add-ons. Lewandowski signed a four-year contract with the Catalan club and was handed the #9 jersey.

Flick and Lewandowski reunite to recreate magic for Barcelona

The Blaugrana replaced Xavi Hernandes with former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, reuniting Lewandowski with his former manager.

The striker worked under Flick between 2019 and 2021 where the club enjoyed one of its most successful spells. In 2020, Flick led Bayern Munich to a historic sextuple, including the Champions League, Bundesliga, and DFB Pokal, since taking over the reigns midway through the season.

Robert Lewandowski won seven trophies with Flick at the Bavarian giants before the manager left the club to manage the national side.

In the press conference, the Barcelona forward reminisced about his time with Hansi Flick at Bayern, calling the team 'perfect'.

"Flick and I won everything in football. I scored a lot of goals, but as you know, the team that was there everything was perfect. With Hansi we played very attacking football," he said.

Lewandowski will be in action with the Polish national team at the UEFA Nations League. Poland are scheduled to face Scotland in Glasgow on Thursday, September 5 before traveling to Osijek to take on hosts Croatia on Sunday, September 8.

