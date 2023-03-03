 “I changed my mind out of nowhere” – Brazil legend’s daughter makes interesting claim on why she joined OnlyFans

Brazil legend Romario’s daughter Danielle Favatto has disclosed why she joined the adult platform OnlyFans after giving birth to her first child. Danielle has claimed that her content will be different from what people expect to see on the platform, focusing on her experience of being a first-time mother.

Danielle, who has a whopping 269,000 followers on Instagram, is a social media influencer. She gave birth to her daughter Maria Eduarda in January, and midfielder Fabio Henrique, who plays for Atletico Catarinense, is the father of the child.

The 1994 FIFA World Cup winner’s daughter has been sharing her experience of being a first-time mother on Instagram and intends to do the same on OnlyFans. Danielle said (via Daily Star):

"I created my profile on OnlyFans to share a little more about my experience of being a first-time mother. I didn't want to have a child, but I changed my mind out of nowhere. I had no idea how to deal with kids.

“I was the type of person who would get upset if a child cried on an airplane. As I've been learning daily, I thought it was a cool idea to create a profile on the platform to make videos about the subject.”

Danielle’s father Romario is widely hailed as one of the best Brazilian footballers of all time. The 57-year-old former forward, who currently serves as the Senator for the city of Rio de Janeiro, scored 55 times in 71 appearances for his country.

Pele wanted Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Brazil were eliminated, reveals daughter

Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming story about her legendary father.

She revealed that Pele, who died aged 82 on 29 December due to complications arising from colon cancer, watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup from his hospital bed. The three-time World Cup winner wholeheartedly wished for the Selecao to lift the cup, but backed Lionel Messi’s Argentina to win it after the five-time winners were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Kely wrote:

“When Brazil lost to Croatia (in the quarterfinals), my dad was already getting worse. Everyone wanted Brazil to win the World Cup for my dad, no one more than the selecao!

“After Brazil’s exit, everyone that came into his hospital room (all day, every day until the final!!!) would ask him: ‘and now Pele? Now, who do you want to win? Surely not Argentina!!!’ And he would say, ‘Yes Argentina! The trophy has to come back to South America, and Messi has to win.”

Kely revealed that she had relayed the wholesome story to 2022 World Cup winner Messi via his wife Antonela Roccuzzo at the FIFA ‘The Best’ Player Awards.

