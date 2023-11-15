Lionel Messi's journey came to a full circle when he lifted the FIFA World Cup as Argentina's captain last year in Qatar, and a documentary has emerged from it. The official documentary, titled "I choose to believe" is set to air in December, exactly one year after the great feat was achieved.

Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title in 2022 and their first since the revered Diego Maradona led them to the crown in 1986. In October, Argentina Football Association president Chiqui Tapia revealed that a documentary was in the making to showcase the team's achievement in Qatar.

Argentine actor Ricardo Darin will be the narrator in the film, which will recreate the experience of the team en route to winning the Mundial. Martin Mendez wrote the script for the film, and the duo of Gonzalo Arias and Mariano Suez were responsible for the production.

The film will air in local theaters in Argentina from December 7, and clips from the film have shown scenes involving Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and others. There was also a scene showing the seconds before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty in the shootout against France.

"I choose to believe" was filmed to show the spirit and dedication of Lionel Scaloni's side in Qatar, and how it helped them achieve their goal. The documentary will also show the passion for the sport in Argentina and the impact of their triumph.

Lionel Messi set to continue to lead Argentina

In terms of achievements, Lionel Messi is undeniably the most successful Argentine player ever. The 36-year-old hasn't had an easy journey with his country, as he was often called out for lack of commitment.

Messi was part of the Albiceleste side that lost the FIFA World Cup final in 2014 and the Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016. He retired from international football before eventually achieving glory in the Copa America in 2021, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has led his country to a brilliant run, losing only one of their last 50 matches under Scaloni.

The Inter Miami forward moved to North America from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, despite preferring to remain in Europe due to the 2024 Copa America.

Messi will be at the Copa America in the USA next year, where he will hope to clinch a third successive title with La Albiceleste. The manager and players hope for the talisman to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well.