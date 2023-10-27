"I was in the class with my classmates" - Real Madrid legend reveals how he was pulled from class for a Champions League clash

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas recently revealed that he was pulled from school to travel with the squad for a UEFA Champions League game.

Casillas came through Los Blancos' academy before making his senior debut in 1999. He made his La Liga debut on September 12 before making his Champions League debut three days later.

The Spaniard recently revealed that he was in class before being pulled out by his mother that he had to travel with Real Madrid for a game. He said via Footy Emporium:

"I was in the class with my classmates when my mom told me I had to fly with Real Madrid to Norway for a Champions League match. I went from being in the classroom with my friend Julio to sitting at the same table as Morientes, Seedorf and Raul."

Casillas went on to make 177 appearances in the Champions League - 150 with Real Madrid and 27 with FC Porto. He is the only goalkeeper with three UCL trophies, having won all of them with Los Blancos.

The Spaniard is also the youngest goalkeeper to feature in the Champions League final. He was just 19 years old when he helped the Spanish giants beat Valencia 3-0 in the 1999-2000 final.

Casillas is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time as he made 1048 appearances for club and country, keeping 440 clean sheets. He won five La Liga titles and one FIFA World Cup, among other honors, before retiring in 2020.

Real Madrid youngster Jude Bellingham names his favorite El Clasico memory

Los Blancos are set to face arch-rivals Barcelona at the Lluis Olimpic Companys Stadium in the season's first El Clasico on Saturday, October 28. A lot of eyes will certainly be on Jude Bellingham, who has had a stunning start to life at Real Madrid.

Signed from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million in the summer, he has registered 11 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions. The 20-year-old is now gearing up for his first-ever El Clasico.

Ahead of the game, Bellingham was asked about his favorite memory from the iconic fixture and he replied:

"I always remember celebrations and stuff like that, and I remember Ronaldo's one at the Camp Nou, when he went 'calma, calma'. Stuff that sticks with you in your head, the iconic moments."

This is in reference to when Cristiano Ronaldo scored at Camp Nou to make it 2-1 for the Merengues back in 2012. He signaled fans in the stadium to calm down and pointed to the Los Blancos badge.