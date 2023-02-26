"I was close to coming" - Raphael Varane reveals Manchester United decided to sign £7 million star instead of him under Sir Alex Ferguson

It's a tale of what could have been for Raphael Varane, as the Frenchman revealed that he was on the brink of donning Manchester United's iconic red as a fresh-faced teenager.

The Old Trafford outfit had identified the promising centre-back as a potential star of the future during his time at Lens. However, a sudden change of heart saw the club plump for Chris Smalling instead.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, the World Cup winner revealed:

"I was very close to coming here. I think we were agreed, Lens and Manchester, but then, I don't know, I think Manchester changed their mind. Another opportunity would arrive and the Bernabeu wasn't bad!"

He continued:

"I've spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson since I came here but not about what happened then, it is a long story and I didn't want to say anything negative. I have too much respect for him."

It was a sliding doors moment that could have defined his career. However, Varane has since gone on to achieve great things in the game.

His switch to Real Madrid brought him to the attention of football fans worldwide, and he has undoubtedly become one of the best defenders of his generation.

Under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, Varane claimed his first major honor in Spain. It's an ironic twist of fate that the same Mourinho would be the last Manchester United manager to lift a trophy before the current barren run.

Thirteen years ago, the Red Devils went on to secure the services of Fulham's prodigious young centre-back Chris Smalling.

At the time, he was the subject of intense interest from several top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal. However, it was United who won his signature with a £7 million bid, according to the Guardian.

Raphael Varane remains confident about Manchester United's chances at the Carabao Cup final

With Ten Hag now at the helm of Manchester United, it's no surprise that star defender Raphael Varane is feeling confident about the Red Devils' chances at the Carabao Cup.

In the interview, he stated:

"The first objective now is this final but then, yeah, we want to see United at the top and playing Champions League every year."

As the season heats up, all eyes are on the Old Trafford outfit to see if they can end their six-year trophy drought in the Carabao Cup final today.

While neutrals may be cheering for underdogs Newcastle United, there's no denying the weight of expectation on United's shoulders.

