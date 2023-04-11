"I was close to going to Madrid" - Liverpool midfielder explains why he turned down Real Madrid transfer

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has admitted that he was close to joining Real Madrid. However, being a fan of the Reds since his childhood, Elliott decided to join the Merseysiders.

The 20-year-old, who's out with an ankle injury, told the We Are Liverpool podcast:

"I was close to going to Real Madrid. I think Liverpool came in, and as soon as I heard they had come in, that was it. My heart was set on it, just because of being a Liverpool fan, all the family."

Since his 2021 move, Elliott has scored six goals and provided four assists in 61 games across competitions. He has been a key player for the Reds this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 41 games.

Elliott only made the bench as the Merseysiders drew 2-2 at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday (April 9).

Liverpool interested in Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

According to El Nacional, the Reds are looking to make an audacious summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman has been a mainstay at the heart of Los Blancos' midfield.

Since his summer move to the Spanish club, Tchouameni has made 35 appearances for the Madrid giants, providing three assists. The Reds, meanwhile, have struggled with their midfield issues this season. The likes of Thiago, Arthur Melo and Naby Keita have spent extensive periods on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly looking to make a €80 million summer move for Tchouameni. Los Blancos, though, are unlikely to accept that. They bought Tchouameni for €100 million a season ago from AS Monaco.

Despite being only 23, Tchouameni is already an experienced player at the international level, making 22 appearances for Les Bleus. The midfielder scored a scorcher against England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

