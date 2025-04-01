“I come from the streets” - Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko reignites feud with Logan Paul as he lays down fresh challenge

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has fired a warning shot at YouTube sensation Logan Paul. This comes after the WWE star initially wanted to fight the Argentine superstar himself but eventually turned his attention to Cheuko.

In a video posted on Instagram, Cheuko showed off his skills in mixed martial arts, before saying (via Marca):

"You said I need attention. You need attention. You start with this, you start to talk about soccer players to make a fight with soccer player. So now we are going stop talking because I know you are a YouTube product. I come from the streets, I'm a street product and people on the street, they don't talk a lot. So now stop talking, I see you on the ring, man."

Cheuko serves as personal security for not only Messi but also his family including his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. According to Marca, he is an accomplished fighter and is trained in kickboxing, jiu jitsu and Muay Thai.

Logan Paul responds to call out from Lionel Messi's bodyguard

The WWE star responded to Cheuko.

Social media star Logan Paul provided his response after Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, spoke about wanting to fight him. The WWE athlete asked Cheuko to meet him in Puerto Rico. He went on to suggest that the bodyguard should have his energy drink Prime when he loses to the 29-year-old.

Paul said (via his Impaulsive podcast):

“Tell him to get in line, bro, It’s an MMA guy who thinks he can box, who thinks he’s entitled to victory or attention because he’s Messi’s bodyguard. I’ve offered to fly people out before, he doesn’t even deserve a fly out. It’s like, bro, I’m here in Puerto Rico, if you want to pull up on me in Puerto Rico, you’re more than welcome, bro, When I beat your * , and it’s a big when, not if, when I beat your *, you’ve got to drink PRIME. You’ve got to drink PRIME, bro”.

The controversy started a few weeks ago when Paul called the Argentine superstar out for his drink Mas+. Prime Hydration, owned by Paul and fellow YouTube star KSI, sued the 37-year-old's company, alleging that they had copied Prime's packaging design.

Apart from being a competitor on WWE's televised shows, Paul is also a professional boxer with a record of one win and one loss. Cheuko, meanwhile, is the leader of a 50-man contingent that serves as personal security to Messi and his family.

