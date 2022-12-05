"I didn't come here to win the Golden Ball" - Kylian Mbappe reveals 'dream' he is obsessed about at 2022 FIFA World Cup

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has expressed his strong desire to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, revealing that he has built his entire season around it.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winners picked up a comfortable 3-1 win over Poland in their round-of-16 clash on Sunday evening (4 January). Kylian Mbappe was the hero of the show, scoring twice in the second half and providing an excellent assist to Olivier Giroud at the end of the first 45.

With five goals scored in four fixtures, Mbappe is currently leading the Golden Boot race at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also has a couple of assists to his name and is seen as an early favorite for the Golden Ball award. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar, however, is not bothered with individual glory, admitting that his only obsession is winning his second World Cup in Qatar.

The 23-year-old said (h/t The National News):

“Of course, this World Cup is an obsession for me, it's the competition of my dreams. I have built my season around this competition and around being ready both physically and mentally for it.

“I wanted to come here ready and so far things are going well, but we are still a long way from the objective we set and that I set.”

Kylian Mbappe is taking one step at a time and is currently aiming to emerge victorious in the quarter-finals, where France will face England.

The former Monaco man added:

“The only objective for me is to win the World Cup which means now to win the quarter-final.

“That is what I am dreaming of. I didn't come here to win the Golden Ball. That is not why I am here. I am here to win and help the French national team.”

Kylian Mbappe surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA World Cup goal tally with decisive brace against Poland

Kylian Mbappe, who has arguably been the standout player in Qatar, scored a stunning brace against Poland, taking his all-time World Cup goal tally to nine in 11 games.

The French sensation now has more goals than his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, who has eight World Cup goals to his name. The Portuguese superstar, playing his record-fifth FIFA World Cup, has appeared in 20 games across iterations and is 14 years older than Mbappe.

The PSG superstar needs one more goal to surpass Lionel Messi’s World Cup tally (nine). The Argentine superstar has also played in a record five FIFA World Cups, appearing in 23 matches since 2006.

