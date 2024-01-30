“I should not be compared to him” - Al-Hilal star Michael after celebrating goal against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siuuu

Al-Hilal's Michael admitted that he is a huge admirer of Lionel Messi despite celebrating in Cristiano Ronaldo's style in a friendly against Inter Miami on Monday (January 29).

The game, which ended in favor of the Saudi Pro League club 4-3, started with Aleksandar Mitrovic opening the scoring within 10 minutes. Just three minutes later, Abdullah Al-Hamdan doubled his side's lead before Luis Suarez halved the deficit (34').

Michael managed to restore his side's two-goal advantage at the stroke of half-time (44') and pulled out the iconic "Siuuu" celebration on scoring. He said after the match (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

"I thank all those involved in the Riyadh Season Cup, which allowed us to face the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.

"I am not worth anything in front of Messi, so I should not be compared to him. I am a big admirer of Messi and I love him very much."

The Argentina icon managed to get on the scoresheet in the 54th minute, after which David Ruiz equalized for the MLS club a minute later. Malcom would grab a later winner for Al-Hilal in the 88th minute and mark Inter Miami's second defeat in a row.

The Herons are now set to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on February 1. However, the Portuguese superstar's availability remains uncertain as he recovers from a muscle injury (via GOAL).

Cristiano Ronaldo issues public apology as Al-Nassr postpone friendlies in China before facing Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Before Cristiano Ronaldo's much-awaited encounter with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Al-Nassr were scheduled to play two friendlies against Shanghai Shenhua and Zheijang.

Owing to the 38-year-old's fitness issue, the Saudi Pro League side have decided to reschedule these fixtures. Issuing an apology to fans in China, Ronaldo said (via GOAL):

"I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way. We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and be back here. We will be back."

As a result, it remains unsure whether the Al-Nassr striker will be available for his potential 37th meeting with Messi. The Barcelona legend has won 16 of those clashes, while Ronaldo's team has emerged victorious on 11 occasions.