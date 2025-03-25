"I was a complete hostage to criticism" - Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-Real Madrid teammate opens up on needing psychological help during Los Blancos spell

Former Real Madrid defender Danilo has opened up about the psychological struggles he endured during his time at the Spanish club. Danilo, who played for Real Madrid between 2015 and 2017, joined the club from FC Porto with high expectations but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Brazil international revealed how the pressure and criticism of failing to match the investment that Los Blancos made in him took a significant toll.

“Real Madrid was the height of this problem because it’s the biggest club in the world. I suffered a lot to the point of seeking psychological help. There were times when it seemed like I couldn’t remember how to play football any more. The criticism was really hurting me. I was a complete hostage to criticism, to social media, to everything. That’s when I started working with a sports psychologist,” Danilo said.

Despite spending just two years in the Spanish capital, Danilo left with some major honors. He won the UEFA Champions League (twice), LaLiga, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined Manchester City after leaving Real Madrid and currently plies his trade with Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Flamengo.

"An error, no matter how small, goes viral" – When Danilo said he was struggling with the media attention at Real Madrid

Prior to Danilo’s recent interview with The Guardian, the defender had narrated his ordeal about how he was struggling to cope with the media pressure in Real Madrid.

The Brazilian defender pointed out how incidents, whether good or bad, were quick to go viral in the Spanish media. He told SporTV (via beIN Sports):

"The media pressure is the largest in the world, without doubt. An error, no matter how small, goes viral. A mistake becomes very great even if it is small. And, of course, when you do something good, it is also very great."

He added:

"I cannot wait to start the new season because I really want to make history. Now I am used to it but from time to time I stop to think that Zidane is my coach. It is a great thing because every day he has something new to teach you and not through study and theory but experience."

In Danilo’s two-year stay in Madrid, he scored three goals and provided nine assists in 56 appearances across competitions.

