"I completely disagree with Wayne" - Former PL manager Gus Poyet urges Manchester United to snub Wayne Rooney's transfer suggestion

Gus Poyet disagrees with Wayne Rooney's suggestion that Manchester United should re-sign Danny Welbeck. He believes the Englishman won't solve the Red Devils' issues.

Ad

On a recent episode of BBC Match of the Day, Rooney said:

"Danny's great to play alongside. If I'm completely honest, I'd probably like to still see him here, playing for Manchester United. He's scored goals throughout his career. He had injuries in the early part of his career but he seems to have got over them and he's having a fantastic season."

Ad

Trending

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Gus Poyet, however, disagrees with United's all-time top scorer as he said (via Utd District):

“Welbeck isn’t the solution to Manchester United’s problems. I completely disagree with Wayne. Maybe he knows more than me, but from the outside looking in, the answer isn’t Danny Welbeck.”

Welbeck came through United's academy and registered 29 goals and 16 assists in 142 senior appearances for them. He then joined Arsenal in 2014 before moving to Watford in 2019 and Brighton an year later. He's recorded 34 goals and 12 assists in 152 games for the Seagulls.

Ad

Welbeck also shared the pitch 104 times with Rooney for Manchester United and for England, combining for 12 goals.

Gus Poyet names player who is 'good enough' for Manchester United

While Gus Poyet doesn't think Danny Welbeck is the right player for United, he believes Kaoru Mitoma will be a good fit. He heaped praise on the Japanese winger and claimed that he can play at the top level.

Ad

Poyet said (via Utd District):

“In terms of quality, he’s good enough for Manchester United. The question is, can he take the next step and perform at an even higher level, as a club like United demands?

“He’s a top player, and I hope he does because he’s so important to Brighton. I love watching him play.”

Ad

Mitoma joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 and spent one year on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise. Since returning from his loan spell, he has been a key player for the Seagulls, registering 21 goals and 15 assists in 100 games across competitions.

United, meanwhile, have suffered in the attacking department this season. They have scored 37 goals in 29 Premier League games, with just six teams having scored fewer. The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have failed to impress. Hence, the club will be keen to add reinforcements in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback