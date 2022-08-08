"I am concerned about every element of the recruitment" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United owners and is worried about the 'reliance on buying Dutch players' 

Manchester United icon Gary Neville has expressed his concerns over United's transfer policies and recruitment in the summer transfer window. This comes after Manchester United's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Neville stated that the club's over-reliance on players from Eredivise is not the way forward due to their lackluster record in the Premier League. United's recruitment team needs to step up instead and sign the appropriate players.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former player-turned-pundit was quoted as saying the following:

"I am concerned about every element of the recruitment. The reliance on buying Dutch players means the recruitment department aren't being trusted as the manager is going to Holland to get players he knows. A market which isn't always the most precise market for the Premier League - there have been some good players but it doesn't have a great hit rate. I'm concerned about that."

He added:

"There is a little bit of despair that the coach, an outstanding coach, has not been given the tools he needs so he can start the season with a revitalised squad."

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong all summer long. However, as things stand, they have failed to secure his signature.

Gary Neville believes that Frenkie de Jong will be a vital addition to the United squad. Even if he does join, it will be enough for the club going forward. Neville said:

"There is a feeling if they get Frenkie de Jong it will be a successful window. It won't be. They needed a lot more than De Jong. They might not even get him, although I hope they do as he's an important player for the coach. There will be a bit of panic at the club as the pressure will be big from the media, the fans."

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United have so far signed three players in the summer transfer window. These include Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for £13 million and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for around £56 million.

Manchester United travel to Brentford for their second league game

Manchester United will travel to face Brentford in their second Premier League game of the season on Saturday, 13 August. The Red Devils will be looking to open their points account for the season against the Bees.

Brentford, however, could be another tricky opposition. Thomas Frank's side came back from 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw against Leicester City in their opening game of the new season.

Manchester United will once again have a massive test in a couple of weeks when they take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on 22 August 2022.

