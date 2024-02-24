“I was the cone on the ground there” - Real Salt Lake star breaks silence after being embarrassed by Lionel Messi chip in MLS opener

Real Salt Lake defender Andrew Brody has finally opened up after being embarrassed by Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's opening match of the new MLS season.

Messi provided an assist to help the Herons to a 2-0 win in front of their home fans in Fort Lauderdale. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made headlines by embarrassing Brody by chipping the ball over the body of the 28-year-old defender.

Brody was lying on the ground because of an injury, and he happened to be in Lionel Messi's path. The diminutive magician simply chipped the ball over the fallen defender, before taking a shot at goal that was blocked.

This clip quickly went viral, drawing attention to Messi's incredible talent:

Expand Tweet

The Real Salt Lake star has now responded to this moment with humor on his Instagram Stories, saying (via GOAL):

"For those asking, yes, I was the cone on the ground there."

Gerard Pique hails Lionel Messi's impact on football in the US

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique has praised the Argentine legend for his role in expanding football's popularity in the US. Messi joined Inter Miami last summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, and he has gone on to win the Leagues Cup.

In an interview with ESPN, Pique discussed his former teammate's current role in popularizing the sport. He said (via GOAL):

"I see Leo happy, he fulfilled all his dreams when he started playing. The World Cup was the epitome of everything and I think that in Miami he is expanding soccer. With his image and the fact of playing in the MLS, he made the United States gain strength."

Pique added:

"Football people wanted Messi to be world champion. Especially because of the doubters who questioned his career, and said he was missing the World Cup. I think there are no longer any doubts. He is the best player in the history of football. He elevated Barcelona to another dimension."

Messi has been a living football legend, winning an unprecedented eight Ballon d'Or awards. He also led Argentina to win their first World Cup in 30 years, lifting the trophy as their captain in Qatar.

Looking ahead, the Argentine legend is set to play against LA Galaxy this weekend, before playing up to five games in March. The Herons will be hoping he can lead them to the MLS playoffs, which they failed to reach last season.