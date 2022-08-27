"I am confident" - Erik ten Hag says he will get Manchester United duo back to their best

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that he is hopeful of bringing the most out of the duo of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has struggled for form since the start of last season, while Sancho has also not been able to live up to his potential during his first season at the club.

Both players found the back of the net in Manchester United's must-win game against Liverpool on Monday, which finished 2-1 in their favor.

Ten Hag has insisted that he will give his everything in order to bring the two wide players back to their usual best.

However, he has urged the two players to work equally hard as well in order to reach their best form. The Manchester United manager said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“I will give my 100 per cent for that, but we have to work hard. I have to work hard with my players, I am confident that they can do it, now they have to believe that as well. You see it when you bring it on the pitch and you can see the impact they can have."

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Marcus Rashford: "Jadon [Sancho] scored a great goal, he took his time, was composed and hopefully it pushed us both now. We will give everything to reach this level and go beyond it too." [BBC] 🗣 Marcus Rashford: "Jadon [Sancho] scored a great goal, he took his time, was composed and hopefully it pushed us both now. We will give everything to reach this level and go beyond it too." [BBC]

"I was really happy that they scored the two goals, because I hoped that it will give them the push that they can do the hard work and contribute in defending and pressing, but also contribute to creating chances and taking chances, which is what they are really good at. It’s about when they believe that they will do it.”

Ten Hag has insisted that he was hugely impressed with Rashford during Manchester United's pre-season preparations. The Dutchman also claimed that he trusts Rashford to play in every attacking role for the team.

He said:

“I was convinced about that from the first moment in pre-season. He impressed me and I knew already before that he was a magnificent talent and player.He showed in every training session he's positive, has good energy and in pre-season he was good."

He added:

"I hope he will carry on like this and be positive and, with his movements, he will create chances, the team will create him chances and he has to believe that the team will do that.Then it’s about getting the right finish, but I'm convinced that he can stay with that belief. I think he can play every role, as you saw last Monday."

The Dutchman also said:

"But I think it was really good to make that substitution, with Anthony Martial and moving Marcus to the left, because we know his inside runs are really dangerous and we saw that with the second goal.”

Manchester United keep pushing for Antony

Manchester United are still looking to add a few more new faces to their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

They are still pushing for Ajax winger Antony but saw their bid worth €90 million also rejected by the Eredivisie side, as reported by The Guardian.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ajax insist they’ve no intention to negotiate - but Antony’s more than disappointed and will push again.



He told the club again today that he only wants Man Utd. Antony deal. Ajax are making it really difficult but Manchester United are still determined to sign him.Ajax insist they’ve no intention to negotiate - but Antony’s more than disappointed and will push again.He told the club again today that he only wants Man Utd. Antony deal. Ajax are making it really difficult but Manchester United are still determined to sign him. 🚨🔴 #MUFCAjax insist they’ve no intention to negotiate - but Antony’s more than disappointed and will push again.He told the club again today that he only wants Man Utd. https://t.co/CfauZpF5ep

The Brazilian international has openly urged his club to let him leave to join former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, as per the same report.

We will have to wait and see if Manchester United can sign the fleet-footed winger to their ranks in the next few days.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy