"I am confident that he will score a lot of goals there" - Former Manchester United star backs Antony to shine at the Old Trafford club

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has backed his ex-colleague Antony to shine at Old Trafford amid his struggles this season. The 21-year-old Swede believes the Brazilian winger will still bag a lot of goals for the Red Devils despite his recent drought in front of goal.

Antony has had a difficult time at Manchester United since the 2023-24 campaign kicked off. The Brazilian is yet to score for the club in the Premier League this season despite having made 19 appearances in the English top flight.

The Brazilian's only goal contributions so far have come in the FA Cup where he's bagged one goal and one assist. Antony has come under intense scrutiny from supporters for his poor numbers, but former colleague Elanga has jumped to his defense.

During an interview with SoccerNews.nl, former Red Devils forward Anthony Elanga reiterated that Antony is a great player while tipping him to turn his situation around at Old Trafford.

"Antony is a great player and a beautiful person. We had a lot of contact when I was at United, and we still talk sometimes now," the 21-year-old said.

"I am confident that he will score a lot of goals there. I could already see that during the training sessions."

"I believe in God, and he told me to go to Nottingham, and Antony is still at United. But he will really be successful there," the Sweden international added.

Anthony Elanga parted ways with Manchester United last summer to join Nottingham Forest in a deal reportedly worth €17.5 million. So far, he's bagged five goals and six assists for the club across all competitions and will be looking to add more in the coming weeks.

How have Manchester United fared in recent weeks?

The Red Devils have experienced a good run of form of in recent weeks, earning a couple of decent results. They've won five of their last six games across all competitions, drawing the sixth one.

They defeated Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Wolves in the Premier League as well as Newport County and Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. They also played out a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the English top flight.

Up next, Erik ten Hag's men will go head-to-head with Luton Town away from home in the league on Sunday, February 18. A victory would put the Red Devils on a five-game winning run across all fronts.