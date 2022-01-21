"I am confident that he will sign" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United superstar's contract situation

Football pundit Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the contract situation for Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes.

A few days ago, it was reported that talks were on hold for now but were expected to resume at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive BREAKING: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes has halted contract extension talks. Expected to resume in May but he wants his new salary to be in line with the club’s top earners.



The Portuguese midfielder's current terms will keep him at the club until 2026, which could explain why there wasn't an urgency in renewing the deal. However, his wages were the driving factor behind the latest negotiations. According to the Mirror, Fernandes is currently earning £100,000-a-week at Manchester United.

The new contract will bring his wages into line with some of the top earners at the club. It will reflect the former Sporting CP man's contributions at the club since arriving two years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Manchester United's highest paid star at £400,000 per week followed by David De Gea with £375,000.

' @TheShowtimeReds Bruno Fernandes has 18 G/A Contributions this season (Without Penalties). Bruno Fernandes has 18 G/A Contributions this season (Without Penalties). https://t.co/4ZEqQWvraO

Romano was on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE's YouTube channel recently where he was asked about Fernandes' contract situation. In response, he confirmed that he will sign a new deal later this year.

“He’s going to sign the contract. He’s going to sign. It’s going to take some time. They have been working on this since July. It was a bit slow because in the summer they did a lot of business, [Raphael] Varane, [Jadon] Sancho and [Cristiano] Ronaldo."

Romano added:

"Then in the following months with the Ole situation, everything was a bit slow. But he wants to stay and Bruno is happy in Manchester. (United) know that they need to do it so they have been negotiating for a long time and I am sure that this year they will solve that issue. I am confident that he will sign.”

Manchester United set to lose some key players

While Fernandes' new deal will come as good news for the Manchester United faithful, the club, however, are set to lose some other key players.

Paul Pogba may see off his contract, which runs until June this year, as he is unlikely to sign an extension. Jesse Lingard, once again struggling for game time, is also set for another exit, but this time on a permanent basis. Juan Mata may follow suit too, with the Spaniard only signing a one-year extension last summer.

Edinson Cavani had also extended his stay by 12 more months last summer. But his age and limited appearances mean the club will hesitate to offer him a third contract.

Edited by Diptanil Roy