"I am very confused" - Ian Wright critical of 24-year-old Arsenal star's defensive display against Southampton 

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has singled out Ben White for his poor defensive display against Southampton.

The Gunners suffered yet another blow in their top-four hopes with a 1-0 loss against Southampton on Saturday.

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek scored the only goal of the game as Mikel Arteta's side fell to three successive defeats.

Wright has claimed that he was 'very confused' about what Arsenal defender Ben White was doing during the Bednarek goal.

The 58-year-old has suggested that no one tracked the Polish defender who 'finished' really well.

Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He (Bednarek) does well. I am very confused as to what Ben White is doing there."

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal lose their third straight Premier League game.



Arsenal fans: Arsenal lose their third straight Premier League game. Arsenal fans: https://t.co/stDBkiGHKZ

“I think somebody has to get out to Bednarek. No-one gets out to him and he’s finished it well.”

With three losses back-to-back, the Gunners are now on the backfoot in the race for the fourth spot.

Their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur also lost on Saturday as Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Antonio Conte's side 1-0.

Manchester United, on the other hand, capitalized on the two north London giants' slip with a hard-earned victory against Norwich City.

The Red Devils were clearly not at their best but Cristiano Ronaldo inspired them to a 3-2 triumph with a hat-trick against the Canaries.

Mikel Arteta's side looked to be in the driving seat in the race for the fourth spot at one point but they now have a lot of ground to make up.

Lack of squad depth is hurting Arsenal

Following their successive defeats against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, Arsenal's chances of Champions League qualification look bleak right now.

Mikel Arteta has to take the blame for deciding to cut down on his squad depth.

The Gunners are missing several of their key players to injuries like Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The timing of the injuries couldn't have been worse for the Gunners.

Paddy Power @paddypower BREAKING: After watching Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United this season, UEFA have had enough and are set to strip the Premier League of their fourth Champions League spot. BREAKING: After watching Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United this season, UEFA have had enough and are set to strip the Premier League of their fourth Champions League spot.

Arsenal also have the toughest run of fixtures compared to the other two top-four chasers.

They are yet to play Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United and Tottenham.

Despite their loss on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur clearly have the upper hand in the top-four race.

With their attacking trio on fire as well as the presence of Antonio Conte, the Lilywhites look like favorites to clinch the fourth spot.

