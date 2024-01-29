“I consider him my dad” - Ex-Liverpool star admits he cried when he saw the Jurgen Klopp news 

Former Liverpool star Naby Keita has sent a heartfelt message to Jurgen Klopp. The Guinea international admitted that he teared up when he heard the news of the manager's impending departure.

The German manager dominated the headlines on Friday (January 26) after he announced his decision to leave the Reds at the end of the season. Klopp explained that he was running out of energy, insisting that he would not manage any club for one year after this season.

Werder Bremen midfielder Keita has now reacted to Klopp's exit announcement, stating that the German is like a father figure to him. The former Reds man told RMC Sport:

“When I heard the news, I had tears in my eyes. I was like his son in Liverpool and I consider him my dad. "

Keita registered 129 appearances across all competitions during his time at Anfield, recording 11 goals and seven assists. He won the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup with the Merseysiders.

However, the Guinea international's career at the club was riddled with injuries. During the 2022-23 campaign, Keita missed 20 games for the Reds due to injury. The midfielder has struggled to remain fit this season for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen as well.

He has only made three league appearances for the German outfit, spending just 80 minutes on the pitch this season.

"It was a sad day" - Ian Wright reacts to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool exit announcement

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he was upset to hear Klopp's exit announcement. The former England striker also addressed accusations that he is secretly a Liverpool fan.

Speaking on ITV before the Reds' FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Sunday (January 28), Wright said (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"It was a sad day. I was quite sad. People say I’m a closet Liverpool fan and if the shock and sadness says that I’m a closet Liverpool fan, then I probably am. Because I was really sad to hear the news.”

The Reds secured a 5-2 victory over Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup over the weekend courtesy of goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, and Ryan Gravenberch. The Merseysiders have secured a spot in the fifth round of the tournament.

They have been in excellent form in the Premier League as well, topping the league table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Reds also have a shot at Carabao Cup glory and will face Chelsea in the final in February.