"I consider it a privilege to line up alongside the greatest player of all time" - Inter Miami star on playing alongside Lionel Messi

Inter Miami star Jordi Alba has stated that he considers it a privilege to play alongside Lionel Messi. The former Spain international hailed the Argentine legend as the greatest player of all time and highlighted their formidable partnership on the pitch.

Alba and Messi first became teammates when the former joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012. The duo achieved immense success with La Blaugrana, winning multiple major pieces of silverware. In 2021, Barca failed to renew Messi's contract, forcing the Argentine legend to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Two seasons later, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer. He reunited with Alba, who also signed for the MLS side that summer on a free following the termination of his contract with Barca.

The duo has continued to flourish in the United States, leading the Herons to their first-ever trophy - the Leagues Cup in 2023, and the Supporters' Sheild during the 2024 MLS campaign.

In a recent interview with FIFA (via GOAL), Alba opened up on the synergy he shares with Lionel Messi on the pitch and named him the greatest player ever. He said:

"We’ve been sharing a dressing room for many years now. We were apart for two years, but then the opportunity came along to link up again here. All it takes is a glance for us to know what the other is thinking. We’re lucky enough to have combined to score many goals. It’s very easy to forge that bond, and I consider it a privilege to line up alongside the greatest player of all time."

Alba highlighted Messi's impact on the team and claimed that the 37-year-old has made him a better player. Alba added that he hopes to keep playing alongside the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for more years.

"I’ve always said that Leo improves any team he’s in, and he’s made me a better player. I’ve been on the receiving end of a fair few of his assists, and I also have him to thank for being able to clock up so many assists. After all, every player is keen to boost their stats. I hope we can keep playing together for many years to come," he added.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have shared the pitch 393 times across both clubs, recording 42 joint-goal participations. The Spaniard recently penned a new contract with the Herons until 2027. Meanwhile, Messi's current contract is set to expire at the end of the year, but he is expected to sign an extension.

How have Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba fared with Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have endured a slow start to the 2025 MLS season with Inter Miami. The Herons were expected to build on last season's success, which saw them finish atop the Eastern Conference table with a record 74 points. However, that has not been the case.

Javier Mascherano's side has blown hot and cold, managing seven wins from 15 league outings and are sixth in the standings. They were also eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup by Vancouver Whitecaps, losing 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinal.

Nonetheless, Messi and Alba have been quite decent with their performances so far. The former has 13 goals and four assists in 19 appearances across competitions, while the latter has contributed a goal and five assists in 21 outings this term.

They will look to help steer Inter Miami back on course in the MLS as the season progresses. The Herons will also have a shot at major silverware when they compete in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States.

