"I had a conversation with Frenkie de Jong" - Dwight Yorke explains why Manchester United have 'kicked themselves in the teeth' in pursuit of Barcelona star 

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has provided his take on the club's pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils have been linked with signing the Dutch midfielder all summer, but a move is yet to materialize. Former Manchester United striker Yorke has revealed that he met the Blaugrana star at an All-Star game and recounted what the duo spoke about.

Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons.Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCPersonal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. https://t.co/aTYnV3cHkP

He told www.safebettingsites.com (reported via Manchester Evening News):

“I had a conversation with Frenkie De Jong at the All-Star game, and you know before that would’ve been a done deal (De Jong to United). And you look at his circumstances where he’s playing with a massive club and even though the money is an issue he has the opportunity to play Champions League football there.”

Yorke further added that Manchester United's lack of UEFA Champions League football is a big reason for players to turn down a move to Old Trafford:

“The players we are chasing are in such powerful positions it’s very difficult to lure them away to come to United. The club have kicked themselves in the teeth and can’t attract the best players any more, no Champions League football is a serious issue and it’s getting more and more difficult by the year.”

De Jong is rumored to be holding out for the wages Barcelona owe him after he took substantial paycuts to help the club over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. Recent reports have also linked him with United's Premier League rivals Chelsea (via David Ornstein).

Manchester United are caught in an internal conflict with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's pursuit of De Jong is not their only concern this summer. The Red Devils are also struggling to retain Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese forward, who re-joined the club last summer on a two-year contract, reportedly wants out now. He is reportedly unhappy about the absence of Champions League football at Old Trafford for the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo is in the twilight of his career and wants to move to a club which will compete in Europe's elite competition.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 games across competitions for United last season and the Red Devils will possibly be banking on his goals once again this term. They have already lost Edinson Cavani to a free transfer after his contract expired earlier this summer.

Ten Hag looks likely to start Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho upfront for their Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion on August 6.

