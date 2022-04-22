"I am not convinced things will be different" - Mark Lawrenson gives his prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal are set to welcome Manchester United to the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday. It will be a crucial match for both teams, who are in the race for the European spots in the league.

Former Liverpool defender-turned-pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for the match, stating that it will be a 1-1 draw.

The Gunners head into the match on the back of a crucial 4-2 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, April 20, at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the Red Devils were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, April 19.

Speaking about the match on BBC Sport, Lawrenson said:

"After a run of poor performances, Arsenal looked a really good side in their win over Chelsea on Wednesday. It was an outstanding display all round, and part of it was down to the way the Gunners were much quicker and fitter - the Blues looked flat."

He added:

"United, meanwhile, just didn't turn up at Anfield and got the result they deserved. Their fans will be hoping for a reaction after such a dismal display but I'm not convinced this team are capable of one."

Lawrenson also spoke about Manchester United's injury issues and the disarrayed team. He said:

"With Fred and Scott McTominay still out injured, United are going to lack bite in midfield - they would have made some difference to the manner of Tuesday's defeat and given the team a bit of steel that they badly missed. The only thing that is stopping me going for an Arsenal win is that they have been in a position before where they had a grip on fourth place - in fact, they could almost have guaranteed it by now."

He added:

"They have not dealt with that scenario very well in the past few weeks so I am not convinced things will be different this time. It has to be said, though, that United are all over the place at the moment. With the players he has available, we don't know how Ralf Rangnick will pick a team and decide on a formation. A point would be a very good result for them in the circumstances."

Manchester United need to win against Arsenal to have any chance of finishing in the top 4

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points below fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fifth-placed Arsenal. They have played one more match than their rivals as well.

Hence, the Red Devils cannot afford to leave the Emirates with anything less than a win. A victory will be important not just for the fourth spot but also for any European spot this season.

Manchester United are being chased by seventh-placed West Ham United, who are just two points below them.

