“I couldn’t believe it when it happened” - Ricardo Pepi opens up on being inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo 

PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi recently opened up about how icons like Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to participate in the UEFA Champions League.

The USA International always dreamt of becoming a professional footballer while growing up in El Paso, Texas. His wish to play in Europe's highest football competition started taking shape when Pepi left the MLS for Bundesliga outfit Augsburg in January 2022.

After notching up 13 goals during his season-long (2022/23) loan spell with second-division Dutch side FC Groningen, Pepi earned himself a move to PSV Eindhoven. Following his reported €10 million transfer, the 20-year-old striker has made six appearances in the Champions League this year, bagging a goal and an assist.

Pepi told the Men in Blazers podcast about how watching Ronaldo inspired him to play in the Champions League (via Goal):

“I remember growing up watching players like Cristiano Ronaldo and always watching the Champions League, so my dream was always to one day be playing in the Champions League. I couldn’t believe it when it happened. It’s a dream come true. You don’t really know how you got there, it’s something that happens very fast."

Ronaldo has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid and once in Manchester United's colors. He's made 183 appearances in the competition, bagging 140 goals and 48 assists.

For Pepi, his Champions League journey continues following PSV Eindhoven's second-place finish behind Arsenal in Group B. They will face Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to being named most searched athlete in Google history

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on his X account (formerly Twitter) after being named the most searched athlete in Google history. He beat arch-rival Lionel Messi and other prominent sportspersons like cricketer Virat Kohli and tennis star Roger Federer to the title.

Ronaldo is an internet sensation, boasting an incredible 615 million followers on Instagram. This also makes him the most followed person on the social media platform, ahead of Messi and popular singer Selena Gomez.

Reacting to his latest honor, Ronaldo wrote on X:

"Grateful to be honored as the most searched athlete in @google history."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on fire this season, bagging 20 goals and 10 assists from 22 appearances for Al-Nassr. He's managed to hit the 50-goal mark for club and country in 2023 and is currently the highest goalscorer of this calendar year, alongside Erling Haaland.

Ronaldo is likely to feature when Al-Nassr host Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on December 22.