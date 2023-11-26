"I couldn’t believe I scored it to be honest" - Alejandro Garnacho reacts to his overhead kick goal in Manchester United's win over Everton

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has admitted that he himself was surprised after his extraordinary bicycle kick goal in his side's 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday, November 26.

The Red Devils locked horns with the Toffees at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Garnacho opened the scoring in the encounter within the first three minutes. The Argentine winger backpedaled to connect with Diogo Dalot's cross into the box and executed a magnificent overhead kick goal.

Erik ten Hag's side were awarded a penalty in the second half after Everton defender Ashley Young fouled Anthony Martial in the box. Marcus Rashford stepped up to the spot and slammed the ball into the top left corner in the 56th minute.

Martial then got his own name on the scoresheet after latching on to Bruno Fernandes' pass. He found the back of the net in the 75th minute, securing all three points for Manchester United.

Garnacho's strike was a sight to see that caught many by surprise, including the Argentine himself, as he said after the match (via NBC Sports Soccer):

“I couldn’t believe I scored it to be honest, I didn’t see how I scored I just listened to the crowd and said 'Oh my god!'. But yea, for me, one of the best goals I’ve scored, I’m very happy."

It was then suggested to the Manchester United academy graduate that it could be the goal of the season, to which he replied:

The Red Devils will next face Galatasaray away in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29.

"That’s the most important thing" - Pundit heaps praise on 'crucial' Manchester United star after Everton win

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has lavished praise on Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his performance against Everton. The pundit insists that the Cameroonian shot-stopper played an instrumental role in United's victory.

While the Red Devils took home all three points, there were some moments where Everton posed a threat. The Toffees had an xG (expected goals) of 2.73, higher than that of Manchester United (2.18).

They also created three big chances in the match (via FotMob). Onana put in an incredible performance, making six saves in total. The Cameroon international's display earned Osman's plaudits as he said (via The Boot Room):

“I was a bit critical of him in the first half, getting caught in possession or kicking the ball out and allowing Everton to gather a bit of momentum but in the crucial moments you need your goalkeeper to make saves and when he’s been called upon to keep his team ahead in the game he’s made those crucial saves.

"That’s the most important thing a goalkeeper can do for you."

Onana has now kept seven clean sheets in 19 appearances across competitions this season.