"I couldn’t believe it" - Michael Owen rips into 2 Manchester United players for 'criminal' moment against Leeds 

Former English footballer Michael Owen has singled out two Manchester United players for their ‘criminal’ defending of a free kick in the team's 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Wednesday (February 9).

The Red Devils fought back from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Leeds at Old Trafford. The visitors, led by caretaker boss Michael Skubala following Jesse Marsch's sacking, scored just 55 seconds into the match through Wilfried Gnonto. They then doubled their lead with another early goal, this time in the second half, courtesy of Raphael Varane.

Leeds came close to scoring a third when Brenden Aaronson hit the post from a free kick. Replays showed that the ball traveled unopposed through the wall, as Marcus Rashford and Varane moved from their positions.

Former Manchester United player Owen, speaking to Premier League Productions, was not impressed with the two experienced players, calling their actions 'criminal' and 'embarrassing'.

He said (via Metro):

"I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe this wall. The way they split – Varane and Rashford they just split – the ball goes low, right through the middle, it didn’t go over the wall at all. If that goes in, and they both turn away, that’s criminal, that’s criminal. I mean, if that goes in there’s serious, serious words being had after."

He added:

"You simply cannot do that. You need to be big, brave and bold in a wall and to turn your back and split – everything you cannot do they did there. They’ve got away with it. They better look at that and think, ‘wow, that’s pretty embarrassing, we can’t do that again’."

Manchester United salvaged a draw thanks to two quick-fire goals, the first from Marcus Rashford in the 62nd minute and the second through Jadon Sancho in the 70th minute.

Bruno Fernandes backs Jadon Sancho to find form after rescuing a point for Manchester United against Leeds

After being away from the team for 102 days, Jadon Sancho returned to action on February 1 as a second-half substitute during Manchester United's 2-0 Carabao Cup second-leg semifinal win against Nottingham Forest.

On Thursday, against Leeds, he scored his first goal since September 15 to help his team take a vital point from the Premier League clash.

Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes was all praise for Sancho after the match, saying (via MUTV):

“Today Jadon got the chance to play a little bit more and he did his job really well, he scored his goal – and hopefully it will give him a boost for the future because we know how good Jadon can be. We just need him in full confidence to give his best for the team.”

