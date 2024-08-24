“I couldn’t believe it” - Rio Ferdinand makes big admission about Danny Welbeck before ex-Manchester United star scores for Brighton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand notably made a big admission about Danny Welbeck during Brighton & Hove Albion's win over the Red Devils. The striker scored the first goal for the Seagulls, as they won 2-1 at the AMEX Stadium on August 24.

Welbeck notably came through the Manchester United academy, making an impressive 142 senior appearances for the Red Devils. He scored 29 goals and provided 17 assists in that period, winning the Premier League twice under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils sold him to Arsenal in 2014, and he went on to play 126 games for the Gunners and now plies his trade with Brighton. Before Welbeck scored his 32nd-minute effort against his academy club on Saturday, former United defender Rio Ferdinand spoke about him.

Trending

The legend questioned United's decision to sell him, saying during his punditry on TNT Sports (via Metro):

"Nothing surprises me with Danny Welbeck. I watched him as a young kid at Manchester United and he was a wonderful player. I couldn’t believe it when United agreed to let him go because I thought he had so much value, not only as a player but just around the place as well as a former academy player.

"I think he’s someone who players who have played against him respect more than some fans who don’t quite realise how difficult he is to play against. He’s a great professional too."

Welbeck punished the Red Devils with his opening goal on the day, putting the ball into the back of the net from close range in the 32nd minute. Although Amad Diallo found the equalizer on the hour mark, Joao Pedro handed the Seagulls all three points in the dying embers.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag disappointed after Brighton loss

It didn't help the Red Devils that their academy graduate scored against them in their Premier League clash. However, Manchester United will also have themselves to blame, as they struggled to match Brighton's aggressiveness and physicality.

Manager Erik ten Hag made mention of this during his post-match press conference, as he questioned the late goal they conceded. The Dutch tactician slammed his team in front of the press, saying (via ESPN):

"We have to talk about how we act in a situation like that. There were more than one mistake on that occasion and it has a big impact on the score. [I was] very disappointed. In the Community Shield we conceded just before full time.

"We should be more clinical in those situations, read the game, take the point, [and] if you can't win. I thought we were close to win the game, definitely don't lose the game.

He added:

"I've seen a lot of positives, but we have to be more clinical and aggressive in both boxes."

The manager will be hoping for an improved performance when Manchester United face Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback