“I couldn’t leave this league without a red card” - Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos reacts after being sent off at Monterrey for kicking opponent

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos reacted to his first dismissal in Liga MX, adding to his infamous collection of red cards. The incident happened during Monterrey's 3-1 win over Pumas UNAM, as the legendary defender was sent off in stoppage time after lashing out with a kick at Pumas forward Guillermo Martínez.

Ramos has so far been impressive for Monterrey, hitting the ground running in Mexico and scoring three goals in five games. But his aggressive style of play has not changed with time.

Much earlier in the aforementioned match, he had also gotten into a contentious spat with Pumas defender Pablo Bennevendo, who had spoken of his admiration for Ramos.

Despite getting sent off, the Real Madrid legend found it humorous, posting on X afterwards:

"Very important win away from home against a difficult team. Time to rest and prepare what’s next. P.S.: It was obvious I couldn’t leave this league without a red card 😜. +3 and onwards!"

Pumas manager Efraín Juarez was not too pleased with Sergio Ramos' antics. He criticized the refereeing after the game and claimed that foreigners got preferential treatment. He said (via GOAL):

“Whatever his name, he has to be an example. If someone from our country had done that, they’d be out from the 20th minute, not the 90th. That bothers me. We must protect our football. He elbowed a kid who just the day before said he was his idol.”

Ramos amassed a LaLiga record of 20 red cards during his legendary stint with Real Madrid.

When Sergio Ramos dubbed Lionel Messi the GOAT, despite stint with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Back in 2023, Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos termed long-time rival Lionel Messi the best footballer of all time. The move came after he spent almost a decade next to Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The centre-back's comments about Messi came after he had spendt two years sharing a locker room with the Argentine at Paris-Saint Germain. He told PSG TV (via Daily Mail):

"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

Sergio Ramos' comments were particularly surprising, considering how close he was to Ronaldo at Real Madrid. The duo were part of the spine of a dominant Los Blancos side, winning four Champions League trophies together.

