"I couldn’t have been further from the truth" - Pundit admits Arsenal star has proved him wrong with performances

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has revealed that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has proved him wrong with his brilliant performances. The Englishman explained that he wasn't expecting much from the 23-year-old initially but his efforts for the Gunners in recent weeks have left him amazed.

Eddie Nketiah got the opportunity to prove himself after Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury last year and the attacker grabbed it with both hands, putting up spectacular displays. After seeing him stand out for Arsenal over the last couple of weeks, Crooks has admitted that the 23-year-old has exploded beyond his expectations.

Premier League @premierleague



#ARSMUN Eddie Nketiah's last-minute winner sends Arsenal five points clear at the top Eddie Nketiah's last-minute winner sends Arsenal five points clear at the top 🔥#ARSMUN https://t.co/70Cq0Edave

“I honestly thought that the loss of Gabriel Jesus to injury would have a devastating effect on Arsenal’s title chances. I couldn’t have been further from the truth," the BBC pundit wrote, as quoted by HITC.

“Jesus was in sparkling form before he got injured at the World Cup but from the day Eddie Nketiah came into the Arsenal team to deputise for Jesus, he has been in blistering goalscoring form."

Eddie Nketiah has scored seven goals in his last seven appearances for Arsenal. The striker made headlines at the weekend as he bagged an incredible brace to lead the Gunners to a 3-2 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. Crooks couldn't help but shower praise on him after the performance, saying:

“His goals-per-game ratio has been off the chart. The striker has scored seven goals in his past seven games and would have added to that tally had it not been for some brilliant goalkeeping by David de Gea on Sunday."

“What Arteta does when Jesus is fit is anyone’s guess but if he were to play 4-4-2 with Jesus and Nketiah up front as a partnership, it’s game over,” the BBC pundit added.

Following their 3-2 triumph over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, Arsenal will switch their focus to the FA Cup this week where they'll take on Manchester City on Friday. Once again, Mikel Arteta will be counting on Eddie Nketiah to provide the answers in front of goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves blown away by Eddie Nketiah's progress at Arsenal

The attacker has been a huge revelation in recent weeks Enter caption .

After watching Eddie Nketiah dismantle his former club at the weekend, Owen Hargreaves couldn't help but admit that he's been blown away by the 23-year-old's progress at the Emirates Stadium.

He said: "I think now his teammates are going to see him in a different light. As much as they probably love him and respect him, when you score two goals against Manchester United like that, you put yourself in a different category.

"You’re not an academy player anymore. You’re an established player. When Gabriel Jesus comes back, you could probably flip a coin. Is he going to walk back into the side? I’ve been blown away by his progression,” he added.

