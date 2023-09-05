“I have a couple of cool jerseys” – LAFC goalkeeper exchanges shirts with Lionel Messi, but says it’s not favorite from his collection

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) goalkeeper John McCarthy got his hands on Lionel Messi's jersey after their 3-1 defeat against Inter Miami on Sunday (September 3). However, the shot-stopper claims that former basketballer Michael Jordan's shirt is his favourite despite adding Messi's jersey to his collection.

During the match, McCarthy denied the former Barcelona player from close range in the 38th minute. Although Messi failed to find the back of the net, he managed two assists in the tie.

Speaking about approaching the World Cup winner for his jersey, McCarthy said (via ESPN):

"I saw that Messi was still wearing it. I didn't know when I would have another chance to meet him again so I just said 't-shirt please', he looked at me and I said I would give him mine later in the locker room, I gave it to him and I'm grateful for that."

He added:

"I have a couple of other shirts in my collection, but obviously none like Messi's. Messi is Messi, I think we all agree on that. I have a couple of cool jerseys, one signed by Michael Jordan, it's another sport, but that's probably my favorite."

Inter Miami will host Sporting KC on Saturday (September 9) in their upcoming MLS fixture. On the other hand, LAFC travel to Portland for their next league fixture on the same day.

"Tonight’s game was the most complex" - Tata Martino claims Lionel Messi and Inter Miami faced toughest challenge in LAFC win

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

According to Inter Miami manager Tata Martino, Lionel Messi and company faced their toughest challenge against LAFC since his arrival in late June this year. The club completed a successful 3-1 victory over their opposition.

Facundo Farias provided his team with an early breakthrough by netting in the 14th minute. Second-half goals from Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana followed in the 51st and 83rd minute, respectively, putting the game out of the opposition's reach.

Speaking after the match, Martino said (via as.com):

"We have had many tough games. I think that because of the level of the opponent, tonight’s game was the most complex and the one in which we competed the best. In other matches, we have even been outplayed at times."

LAFC found a consolation goal through Ryan Hollingshead in the 90th minute. The former Barcelona manager's side are yet to lose since Messi's arrival earlier this summer.