“I cried, I laughed, I suffered, I shouted, I got drunk” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s recollection of celebrating ‘special’ day with champagne resurfaces 

Cristiano Ronaldo made history as he inspired Portugal to win the European Championship against all odds in 2016. It was indeed a special moment for the attacker as he claimed his first ever international trophy.

Six years later, memories of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's celebration of the triumph have resurfaced.

Portugal were considered underdogs at the Euros in 2016. Thanks to the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo, who contributed with three goals and three assists, Fernando Santos' men made it into the final of the tournament where they clashed with France in Paris.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



Cristiano Ronaldo says he felt TIPSY after a glass of champagne following Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph... because he was dehydrated after crying so much

trib.al/HlfHzT9 'I drank a glass of champagne and it went to my head'Cristiano Ronaldo says he felt TIPSY after a glass of champagne following Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph... because he was dehydrated after crying so much 'I drank a glass of champagne and it went to my head'Cristiano Ronaldo says he felt TIPSY after a glass of champagne following Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph... because he was dehydrated after crying so muchtrib.al/HlfHzT9

Unfortunately, the Manchester United superstar was forced off the pitch after just 25 minutes. Luck, however, would end up smiling on him as Eder scored the only goal of the game for Portugal in extra-time to establish them as European champions.

During an interview with Diletta Leotta back in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo explained how he celebrated the triumph, saying that he "cried, laughed, suffered, shouted and got drunk."

"The title of European champion with Portugal is the most important prize I have ever won," he said. "It was an incredible, unforgettable evening. I cried, I laughed, I suffered, I shouted, I got drunk.

"During that game, I cried so much that I was dehydrated. At the end of the game, during the celebrations, I drank a glass of champagne and immediately it went to my head.

"I never drink but that day was so special. The most important trophy ever," the attacker added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's insane record with Portugal

It was a massive night for the Manchester United superstar

The attacker made his debut for Portugal as an 18-year-old in August 2003, coming on as a substitute for Luis Figo in a 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan. He has since enjoyed a marvelous career with the national team, establishing himself as the greatest player in the country's history.

Ronaldo is currently the all-time highest goalscorer for Portugal, with an incredible 117 goals in 189 games to his name across 19 years. In addition to winning the Euros with the national team in 2016, the Manchester United winger also inspired his country to claim the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

The attacker is set to represent Portugal once again at the FIFA World Cup this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far