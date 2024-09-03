"I have cried a lot", "Football destroys you" – Barcelona superstar opens up on psychological challenges

Barcelona star Raphinha has opened up on how he had a difficult time struggling with depression in the past, revealing he was affected by the negative reports about his performances.

Raphinha, who left Leeds United to join the Blaugrana for an initial fee of €58 million in the summer of 2022, has opened the 2024-25 season on a fine note. The 27-year-old has scored three goals and laid out as many assists in four La Liga games so far this campaign.

However, the Barcelona forward was linked with a move away from his club earlier this summer. He was identified as a potential sale due to the Catalan outfit's dire financial condition, according to Mundo Deportivo.

During a recent chat with Catalan radio station RAC1, Raphinha was asked to share his thoughts on his positive start to the ongoing season. The left-footed star replied (h/t Football Espana):

"After reading that you're leaving, that the club doesn't count on you, after hearing the press speak badly about you... I would never have imagined being one of the captains of Barca. I'm very excited. Inside the dressing room, people trust in me. This moves you and makes you feel more important."

Shedding light on his psychological challenges, the Brazilian added:

"If you work hard and want to have a football career, you have to not give up. I have had many reasons to give up, put football aside and move on with my life. It is a profession that destroys you. I have had moments when I came home and I didn't know if I would get up in the morning to come to train again."

Raphinha, whose Barcelona deal will expire in June 2027, concluded:

"I have cried a lot, also here. I do psychological work because I have seen that it is very important for everyone to do because it helps a lot. Football destroys you. It's very easy to go into depression and leave everything."

28-year-old keen to join Barcelona in 2025

According to Catalan website El Nacional, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is keen to run down his current contract and join Barcelona as a free agent next summer. He is hoping to reunite with former Bavarian manager Hansi Flick after the end of the 2024-25 term.

Sane, 28, has found the back of the net 48 times and provided 50 assists in 175 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich so far.

Should the left-footed German join Barcelona in the future, he would provide healthy competition to the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

