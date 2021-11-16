“I had Cristiano Ronaldo on toast” – Former Manchester United star recollects how Red Devils signed him after convincing display in high-profile game

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has revealed that a world-class display against Cristiano Ronaldo helped him seal a move to Old Trafford.

Lindegaard joined Manchester United back in 2011. Prior to his transfer, he played a game for Aalesund in Oslo, which was watched by Eric Steele, the then Red Devils' goalkeeping coach. Lindegaard recounted the game and told The Guardian (via Manchester Evening News):

“Aalesund played a game in Oslo and Eric [Steele] came to watch and we had a meal together. He said: ‘We can see you’ve got something special but our concern is: how will you react in front of 80,000? We don’t know.’”

However, as luck would have it, Lindegaard got a chance to play for his national side against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal shortly after. The Dane had an incredible match, making save after save, which convinced Manchester United of his capabilities. Lindegaard recalled the match and said:

“Just after this Denmark played Portugal and 20 minutes in Thomas Sorensen gets an injury, and, as the back-up, I’m thrown into the very scenario United highlighted – a high-profile game – and I had Cristiano Ronaldo on toast with six or seven world-class saves. The next day United called and said: ‘You convinced us.’”

Lindegaard did not get to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese had already departed the club in 2009.

Regardless, the Dane spent four years at Manchester United between 2011 and 2015. However, he never got a prolonged run in the team due to David de Gea's rise to prominence. Lindegaard was limited to 29 appearances for the Red Devils in which he conceded 33 goals and kept 13 clean sheets.

“It was where I'd always dreamed of” - Anders Lindegaard reveals his reaction to Manchester United's initial interest

Manchester United were said to be interested in Lindegaard even before he put on a clinic against Cristiano Ronaldo. The goalkeeper revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson had called him to reveal that the Red Devils wanted to sign him.

“I was in a grocery shop and had to walk out and call my parents. It was not just taking a step from playing Scandinavian football and going to a better club. It was going to my end destination. Where I’d always dreamed of. Manchester United. It was Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Sir Alex Ferguson. The ones I’d followed since I was a tiny kid.”

While the move didn't take place immediately after the call, Lindegaard eventually ended up at Old Trafford in 2011. He left the club after spending much of his time on the bench. Lindegaard moved to West Brom on a free transfer in 2015.

He spent time at Preston North End and Burnley as well before moving abroad. Lindegaard currently plies his trade for Helsingborg in the Swedish second tier.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who effectively brought Lindegaard to Manchester United, returned to Old Trafford in the summer. The Portuguese forward has got off to an excellent start back at his old stomping ground. Ronaldo has registered nine goals in 12 appearances for Manchester United this season.

