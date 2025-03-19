"I'd absolutely be looking for a move away" - Pundit asks Bruno Fernandes to leave Manchester United and join 'a team capable of winning trophies'

Former Chelsea midfielder and pundit Joe Cole has urged Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to leave the club and join a team capable of winning trophies. The Portuguese magnifico has been one of the best players at the club and in Europe since joining from Sporting CP in the winter of 2020.

In a recent discussion with Paddy Power, Cole urged the Portuguese star to consider his options, saying via the Daily Mail:

"If I'm Bruno Fernandes, I'd absolutely be looking for a move away from Manchester United. He's the first butterfly and he's getting all the arrows from everyone. He must go home at night and wonder why everyone is digging him out when he's the only one pulling his weight in this team."

"There are others doing okay but he is literally dragging that club through this dire moment. When all is said and done and Bruno leaves United and maybe they return to the top, they'll look back at this era and the only shining light will be Bruno Fernandes. He's a fantastic footballer and you could put him into most teams, and he'd thrive, but I don't think he's won a league in his career and he needs to go and prove to himself that he can play in a top side because he's run his race at Manchester United."

The former midfielder concluded:

"He should leave that club with everyone; the owners, fans and the manager giving him his flowers because he gets all the stick. And that's part and parcel of being a Manchester United footballer but how must he feel when he's getting all the pelters despite being the one with the goals, assists and driving the team forwards. He's a fabulous player and if I was him, I'd be looking to go and play in a team capable of winning trophies."

In recent memory, Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best players to represent the Red Devils, bagging 95 goals and 81 assists in 277 appearances. He's helped the team to one FA Cup and one League Cup in one of the worst periods in the club's history.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes responds to criticism amid fine form.

After his fine performance against Leicester City on March 16, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes responded to criticism from former club midfielder Roy Keane. The Irishman has often publicly blasted the Portuguese star despite his consistent performances for the side.

In a discussion with Sky Sports after he helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win over the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, Fernandes said via Goal:

"Obviously, it's not nice to hear those things about you, I think no one likes that. But at the same time, it motivates and makes you think people think there's a lot of things you have to improve. You have to take it in a positive way, and think whatever people are saying, if there's a margin for improvement or not. I know you're talking about Roy Keane. I have huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he was one of the best captains the club had. An amazing player for the club, won basically everything for this club."

The Manchester United Captain concluded:

"It's the way he thinks about me as a player, as a captain. I have to respect that. I try to do the things in my own way to be not the best captain but person and team-mate as I can. I do it every day. I try to be an example in everything I do in the training sessions, on the pitch. But obviously, not everyone will like (it), not everyone will think in the same way, and I respect every opinion of everyone. I have to accept there is a lot of margin for improvement in my game and my leadership."

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the few bright spots in an abysmal Manchester United campaign this season. The Portuguese star has bagged 16 goals and 15 assists from 44 games across competitions.

