“I’d agree” - Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker say the same thing when asked if Arsenal will win Premier League after signing Viktor Gyokeres

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker believe that Viktor Gyokeres' arrival might not be enough for Arsenal to win the Premier League next season. The Gunners signed the Swedish ace from Sporting this summer for a reported £63.5m fee.

Gyokeres plundered 54 goals and set up 13 more from 52 games last campaign for the Portuguese club. However, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards suggested that the north London side will still fall short in the title race next season.

Shearer echoed those thoughts, adding that Arsenal will challenge for the Premier League but won't win it.

“I’d agree. I think they’ll challenge. I just think they may fall short again. I like all of their signings. I think that’s exactly what they needed, and I still don’t think they may be finished yet in terms of bringing players in and certainly players going out. I’ve definitely got them in the Champions League, but I just don’t see them having enough to win the title – just fall short,” said Shearer.

Lineker, meanwhile, suggested that Liverpool could spoil Arsenal's party again next campaign.

“I think I concur with both of you on that front. I probably wouldn’t have said that if it wasn’t that Liverpool have strengthened so well. But a lot too will depend on how Gyokeres does, he scored a terrific goal in pre-season, but we all know pre-season is not that important, although it is for a striker in terms of that feeling of hitting the back of the net," said Lineker.

He continued:

“So I think a lot will depend on him, but we know he’ll get good service, that’s for sure. So I think they could go close again, but I’m going to agree with both of you.”

The Gunners face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17 in the Premier League.

Are Arsenal eyeing Eberechi Eze this summer?

Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is close to joining Arsenal this summer, according to Football Transfers. The Gunners are reportedly working on a £55m offer for the English forward, which includes £30m up front and the rest in add-ons.

The two London clubs are discussing the structure of the deal, although that isn't likely to be a problem. Arsenal remain in contact with the 27-year-old, who is eager to complete the move as well. Eze registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 games for the Eagles last season.

