"I'd be doing that deal now" - Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign player who would be 'perfect fit' at Emirates as Aubameyang replacement

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes the club must start working on a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin immediately. Merson has claimed that the 24-year-old would be a 'perfect fit' at the Emirates Stadium and is the ideal replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was frozen out of the squad after their 2-1 defeat to Everton in early December due to 'disciplinary issues'. The Gabon international was also stripped of the captain's armband by Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang and Arsenal parted ways by mutual consent during the January transfer window. The 32-year-old joined Barcelona on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract with the club.

Merson believes the Gunners made the right call when they cut ties with Aubameyang as they are set to save £25 million in wages. He has urged the club to prioritize the signing of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. In his column for the Daily Star, Merson wrote:

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a perfect fit for Arsenal and they should break the bank to sign him next summer. Arsenal need a world-class centre-forward. Calvert-Lewin is young and hungry. He will be England's first-choice No 9 in years to come. He holds the ball up very well and he works his socks off up front."

He continued:

"I've seen some centre-forwards in my time and he works as hard as any of them. Plus, he's good in the air and he scores goals. I'd be doing that deal now! He's only going to get better and he ticks the boxes. He'd be joining a squad full of young, hungry England players that could all grow together."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Everton last season. His impressive performances earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

Calvert-Lewin's involvement and growth at Goodison Park has been hampered due to injuries this season. He has made just four appearances for the Toffees but has scored three goals for the club. Everton are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of £60 million for the striker.

Arsenal likely to face stiff competition from Premier League giants for Dominic Calvert-Lewin's signature

According to The Express, Tottenham Hotspur are set to join Arsenal in the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton next summer. The north London club are believed to be bracing themselves for the potential exit of Harry Kane.

The Englishman was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City last summer after publicly stating his desire to join a club that will give him the opportunity to win silverware in the near future.

Tottenham are currently languishing in seventh place in the Premier League table. A failure to secure Champions League football next season could lead to the England striker's departure.

Reports have suggested Tottenham view Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the ideal replacement for Harry Kane. They could, therefore, try to sign the 24-year-old next summer if Kane leaves the club.

