“I’d expect goals here” – Michael Owen predicts a ‘thriller’ between Manchester United and Leeds on Sunday

Michael Owen has made his prediction for Leeds vs Man United.
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Feb 19, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Former England striker Michael Owen has predicted an enthralling 2-2 draw between Leeds United and Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Owen believes Leeds would bounce back strongly following their disappointment last time around against Everton. The 42-year-old player-turned pundit predicts an open-ended game at Elland Road.

In his column for BetVictor, the former Liverpool and Manchester United forward said:

"The pressure is mounting on Marcelo Bielsa. It’s been a difficult season for them, and they were poor against Everton last week. I’m expecting a response here, and the atmosphere for this should be brilliant. That will help the energy levels of the players on the pitch."

He added:

"United played well in spells in the win over Brighton. They’ve been creating chances in recent weeks, but they just haven’t been taking them. They’re back in the top four, though, and can still finish the season strongly."
"This should be a thriller; I’d expect goals here. I think Leeds will take the game to United, and we’ll see goals at both ends. I’m going for a 2-2 draw at Elland Road."

Manchester United are coming off a hard-fought 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-week. That helped the Red Devils snap a two-game winless run, having picked up draws against Burnley and Southampton.

United currently find themselves fourth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 43 points from 25 games. However, they are under threat from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who have games in hand.

The Gunners are sixth in the standings on 39 points. They trail United by four points, but have three games in hand.

🗣 "Leeds are a team that play with the highest amount of speed, so it's important for us not to allow them to play like that," Ralf says."We are well prepared to play for 90 minutes and stick to the game plan." 💪#MUFC | #LEEMUN

Manchester United secured a comfortable win against Leeds United earlier this season

Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 convincingly on the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season at Old Trafford.

United had many outstanding performances in that game. Attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, his first for United, while midfielder Paul Pogba registered four assists.

#Brogba 🤝 https://t.co/RXriLixdDC
It's worth mentioning that the Red Devils will play a league game at Elland Road for the first time since 2003. In that game, Roy Keane scored the only goal for Sir Alex Ferguson's men.

Edited by Bhargav
