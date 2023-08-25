“I’d be flexing on everybody as well” – Ex-MLS star Jimmy Conrad on Nashville star Dax McCarty flaunting Lionel Messi jersey despite final loss

Former MLS star Jimmy Conrad has provided his opinion after Nashville SC midfielder was pictured holding Lionel Messi's jersey following his team's loss to Inter Miami.

Speaking on the "In Soccer We Trust" podcast on YouTube, Conrad stated that it was a rare opportunity to receive the jersey of a player of such quality.

He said:

“I think he (Dax) was p****d, obviously. It was 1-1, they fought back from being down a goal. They lose on the 10th penalty. Sh*t happens and at the end, Dax gets the luxury or the benefit or the honor of switching jerseys with Leo Messi, arguably the greatest player of all time, I’d be thrilled.

"I’d be flexing on everybody as well. Maybe, he should have waited a couple days if you want to nitpick here but I don’t have any problem with it.”

The event occurred after Nashville SC lost to Inter Miami in the finals of the Leagues Cup. The Argentine scored to give his side the lead in the first half only for Nashville to equalise in the second half. The game eventually went to penalties, where the Florida side won 10-9.

Messi has been the driving force behind a massive turnaround in Inter Miami's fortune. David Beckham's side were rock bottom of the Eastern Conference in the MLS prior to the 36-year-old's arrival and have since gone unbeaten in eight games. He has bagged 10 goals and three assists in his stint.

Thomas Muller offers opinion on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Muller has stated that the title of GOAT goes to the Argentinian.

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has voiced his thoughts on the GOAT debate. Speaking to DAZN, the German stated that although Messi and Ronaldo are comparable in their achievements, the Argentinian is the better player overall.

He said:

“Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say 'I go to the stadium because of his elegance' and at the same time, he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles. Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant.”

The pair dominated the scene of European football through the 2010s, winning 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them. They enjoyed a fierce rivalry during their time in Spain, playing for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo later went to Juventus and then Manchester United, before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. The Argentine, on the other hand, left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain and has now moved to Inter Miami.