“I’d give my life for Messi” - Emi Martinez opens up on heart-warming gesture from Lionel Messi towards his kids

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez opened up on national team captain Lionel Messi's heart-warming gesture towards his kids in a recent interview with Goal. Martinez currently represents Aston Villa at club level and is set to represent La Albiceleste alongside Messi at the upcoming 2024 Copa America.

Martinez's wife Amanda gave birth to their daughter Ava during the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Due to his commitments with the national team, 'Dibu', as Martinez is fondly called, couldn't make it back home to see his daughter until the end of the tournament.

Martinez said that Messi motivated Argentina to win the trophy for his newborn child, a gesture which touched him. Recalling the circumstances, Martinez said (via @MundoAlbicelest on X):

"It really touched me, I really felt like I wanted to cry because he mentioned my daughter. My wife gave birth to Ava; until the final, it was 10 days I think. Messi said: 'He hasn't even seen his daughter for 10 days, his newborn daughter, to stay here with us. So make sure we do it for him.' And it was like, Messi saying that, it gives you goosebumps. It was a really nice touch that day for me."

Martinez went on to talk about the jersey that Messi signed for his kids, Ava and Santi, adding:

"I said, 'Can you sign this one for Ava and Santi? They're my kids.' He put, 'For Santi and Eva, with love, Leo.' I wanted to achieve things for my country, and obviously I would give my life for Messi, I have said that many times."

Emiliano Martinez played a crucial role in Argentina's victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Emiliano Martinez kept three clean sheets in seven games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the most in the edition alongside Morocco's Yassine Bounou and England's Jordan Pickford.

He made some crucial saves throughout the tournament, keeping Argentina alive after their opening-game defeat to Saudi Arabia. After a 2-2 scoreline in 120 minutes, he saved two penalties in the quarterfinal shootout against Netherlands, denying Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Berghuis to secure a 4-3 victory.

Argentina progressed to the final, setting up a showdown with the defending champions, France. With the score tied at 3-3 after 122 minutes, Martinez produced the save of his life to deny Randal Kolo Muani who was clean through on goal.

In the penalty shootout that ensued, he played some incredible psychological mind games that forced the opposition penalty-takers into errors. He saved France's second spot-kick taken by Kingsley Coman, and then lured Aurelien Tchouameni into putting his shot wide.

Argentina scored all four of their penalties to secure a 4-2 shootout win and lift their first World Cup in 36 years. Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove for his impressive performances throughout the tournament.