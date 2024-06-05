"I'd be giving passes with my eyes closed" - Wesley Sneijder says it would be 'very easy' to play with Real Madrid superstar

Wesley Sneijder has waxed lyrical about Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and would have relished playing alongside him. The Brazilian forward has enjoyed a stellar season and has become the favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius, 23, flourished last season with 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games across competitions. He was crucial for Carlo Ancelotti's side, as they won the La Liga title, the Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League.

Sneijder played with many iconic forwards during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Dutchman is a massive fan of Vinicius and feels he would have found it easy playing with the 28-cap Brazil international (via Madrid Xtra):

"With Viní Jr, it would be very easy. If I played with him up front, I’d be giving passes with my eyes closed. The ball comes to me and bam, bye-bye. Viní Jr goes and scores."

Vinicius was on the scoresheet in Real Madrid's 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final last Saturday (June 1). He was excellent throughout at Wembley, giving BvB defenders a torrid night.

The Selecao star has shone since joining Los Blancos from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in July 2018 for €45 million. Many suggest he's the best attacker in the world at present.

"He's carrying our country's flag" - Neymar backs Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or

Neymar thinks Vinicius will win the Ballon d'Or.

Neymar gave a glowing verdict of Vinicius after his outing for Real Madrid in their Champions League final triumph. The former Barcelona star tipped his fellow countryman to become the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner (via TNT Sports):

"I sent messages before and after the game [Champions League final]. He's a boy I love with passion, a great friend that football gave me. He will certainly be crowned with the Ballon d'Or."

Neymar will be absent from Brazil's Copa America campaign, which starts on June 25. All eyes will be on Vinicius and whether he can lead Selecao to glory in the United States.

Vinicius has impressed on the international stage, registering three goals and four assists in 28 caps. Brazil's all-time top scorer feels he's represented the South American nation around the world:

"He's incredible. He's carrying our country's flag around the world and we're really rooting for him."

Vinicius finished sixth in last year's Ballon d'Or voting but is the odds-on favorite to win the award this year. His Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham and soon-to-be new Los Blancos star Kylian Mbappe are also in the running.