"I'd go as far as cringeworthy" - Paul Merson slams 'lazy' Manchester United and asks them to sort out permanent manager situation

Paul Merson has asked Manchester United to sort out the path they want to take forward, particularly with respect to their manager.

The Red Devils appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim boss after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year. Rangnick hasn't gotten off to the best at the helm of Manchester United. The club has picked up just three wins from his first seven games in charge at the club.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Manchester United’s failure to offload dead wood is a direct cause of their falling-out with Rangnick, Solskjaer, Mourinho, etc.



When you constantly reward average players with contract extensions and massive wages, it sends a message that they hold more leverage than the coach. Manchester United’s failure to offload dead wood is a direct cause of their falling-out with Rangnick, Solskjaer, Mourinho, etc.When you constantly reward average players with contract extensions and massive wages, it sends a message that they hold more leverage than the coach.

Several pundits and fans have questioned why the German has only been appointed until the end of the season. They have also demanded clarity about who will lead the club in the future, which remains shrouded in doubt at the moment.

Merson's immediate criticism was of Manchester United's dismal performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rangnick's side struggled to create chances against Wolves and fell to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford to start the new year.

In his column for Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail), Merson wrote:

"Watching the game, I'd go as far as cringeworthy. United had no plan and it was like the players were just going out and doing whatever they wanted. They were playing their own game."

He added that it was "worrying" to see how the Red Devils played.

"I've never really seen anything like it from Manchester United. It's worrying. This is Man Utd and they got absolutely ripped to shreds against Wolves at Old Trafford."

Merson also feels clubs need to begin spending the big bucks to bring in managers. He urged Manchester United to act promptly following their defeat to Wolves, writing:

"It's all about money, transfers and bringing in players, but nobody ever pays the big bucks to go and get a manager. If they do, everyone is talking about how much they cost, but if you haven't got the manager you aren't winning anything, in my opinion. Manchester United need to act and fast."

"What can he do in that time?" - Merson questions Manchester United's appointment of Rangnick

Merson believes Manchester United should've brought in Antonio Conte to replace Solskjaer. Conte, however, was roped in by Tottenham Hotspur a few weeks prior to the sacking of the Norwegian boss. The former Chelsea boss is unbeaten in the Premier League since his appointment in north London.

Merson wrote:

"When you look at Tottenham now, it was just lazy from United that they didn't go for him. Spurs are a completely different team now. He's come in and he's spoken, and how can you not listen to a guy like Conte."

The pundit added:

"He's won the league everywhere he's been. He comes in and he doesn't mess about. On the other hand, Rangnick is at Manchester United for just six months. What can he do in that time?"

Premier League @premierleague



#WATTOT Spurs have yet to lose a #PL match under Antonio Conte (8 – W5 D3), extending the longest unbeaten start by a @SpursOfficial manager in league competition Spurs have yet to lose a #PL match under Antonio Conte (8 – W5 D3), extending the longest unbeaten start by a @SpursOfficial manager in league competition#WATTOT https://t.co/ePRt4abzaQ

Reports have also suggested that a group of players within Manchester United's squad do not view Ragnick as a potential permanent manager. They reportedly believe Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino might take charge at the end of the 2021-22 season. If these reports are to be believed, it will certainly create more disharmony in the squad.

