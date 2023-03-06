"I’d go missing for a few months" - Roy Keane delivers scathing verdict on Manchester United's 'embarrassing' 7-0 humiliation against Liverpool

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was left flabbergasted with his former team's dismal display in a 7-0 Premier League loss against Liverpool on Sunday, 5 March. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah all bagged braces while Roberto Firmino scored another at Anfield.

The loss marked United's heaviest defeat in the league since 1931. It was an absolute demolition and Keane, former Red Devils' captain, reacted to the loss, saying (via Irish Examiner):

"A very, very bad day. Shocking day, really. I always imagine if you ever got beaten in a game like this, six or seven-nil, you’d go into hiding. You would, you’d go into hiding. Whatever about a few days, I’d go missing for a few months. It really is that embarrassing."

Fabrizio Romano



"It's very special! I'm going to go home, celebrate with my family and have a chamomile tea", Mo Salah says.



Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time record Premier League scorer with his brace — it's 129 goals

Keane further described Manchester United's senior players as 'embarrassing' for their performances.

"The senior players were, we can use all the words, embarrassing. They didn’t show any leadership skills, particularly for senior players. The goals against were shocking. A tough day for United. Thank God I’ve never been part of a team that’s been beaten by that much playing for Man United. The players no doubt will be embarrassed, they’ll be ashamed of the performance, to give up that many goals."

He further said:

"When United come to Anfield, whatever about the form, everything goes out the window. It's the hardest place to go as a United player. When you go two goals down, you have to show some kind of fight, pride, sprit. They didn’t show any of that. Liverpool were back to their very, very best, but certainly an embarrassing day for United."

Despite their defeat, the Red Devils remain third in the Premier League table with 49 points from 25 matches. Liverpool. meanwhile, are fifth with 42 points on the board.

Roy Keane questioned Manchester United after Liverpool loss

After the loss against the Reds, Roy Keane said that he never thought that Manchester United are back at the top. He added that while other teams have let Erik ten Hag's side off the hook, Jurgen Klopp's team didn't.

"I’ve never thought United were back to their very, very best. Teams have let them off the hook. Today, Liverpool didn’t let them off the hook. They punished them. The senior players are the ones that let the club down. What else is there to say? I'm in shock."

Fabrizio Romano



Erik ten Hag: "You can lose a game but not in this way. Also, the second half is... unprofessional that is not Manchester United". "It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United".

Manchester United will return to action on 9 March as they take on Real Betis in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

