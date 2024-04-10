"I'd go with a surprise" - Glen Johnson names Liverpool star as his PFA POTY; Van Dijk, Mac Allister and Salah snubbed

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has named his PFA Footballer of the Year winner. He picked Reds attacker Darwin Nunez, ahead of Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk.

Among the current crop, Salah has won the PFA award twice and Van Dijk once, and both players have had impressive seasons. While the Egyptian has 23 goals and 13 assists in 35 games across competitions, Van Dijk has been a rock at the back, contributing four goals and two assists in 39 games and helping keep 10 clean sheets.

Summer arrival Mac Allister has been another solid performer, bagging six goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions. Nunez, though, has had a quietly impressive season as well, contributing 18 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions.

Johnson, as per The Anfield Buzz, ignored Salah, Van Dijk and Alisson, as he named Nunez as his 'surprise' choice:

"I'd probably go with a surprise, someone like Darwin Nunez."

Expand Tweet

The PFA Footballer of the Year winner is chosen by members of the Professional Footballers Association, the players' union. The award - first conceptualised in 1973-74 - has been won by a Reds player on nine occasions, the most by any club after Manchester United (11).

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a solid season. Having won the EFL Cup earlier this year, the Reds lost in the FA Cup quarterfinal to Manchester United but have fared well in two other competitions.

Coming off a 2-2 Premier League draw at United at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side trail leaders Arsenal on goal difference with seven games to go. Next up, the Reds take on Serie A side Atalanta at home in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday (April 11).

It's the only competition they haven't won under the outgoing Klopp, having lost 2-1 to Sevilla in their only appearance under their current manager eight years ago. The last-eight tie concludes on April 18 at Atalanta.

Poll : Will Darwin Nunez win the PFA Footballer of the Year award this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion