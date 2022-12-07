"I'd go and try to get him" - Arsenal legend urges Mikel Arteta to sign Premier League star as Gabriel Jesus replacement

Arsenal great Ray Parlour has advised his former club to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney as a replacement for injured striker Gabriel Jesus.

Toney, 26, has caught the eye with his clinical performances in front of goal in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored 11 goals and contributed three assists in 16 overall matches for Brentford so far.

Jesus, on the other hand, is set to be out for two to three months after undergoing surgery on his right knee on Tuesday (6 December). The forward sustained the injury during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage 1-0 defeat against Cameroon earlier this month.

Official. Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the game vs Cameroon. Arsenal statement confirms "Gabriel Jesus will now begin his rehabilitation programme".

Speaking to SportsLens, Parlour urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to snap up Toney in the upcoming winter transfer window. He said:

"The problem you're going to have in January is who's available? I've always said Ivan Toney. I'd go and try to get him. I don't think you'll get him in this window but he's who I'd go for. I think he's similar to Ian Wright, the way he plays and scores his goals."

Toney, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Gtech Community Stadium, shot to prominence after guiding Brentford to the Premier League during the 2020-21 season at the club. He scored a then-record 31 goals and laid out 10 assists in 45 EFL Championship games.

A right-footed striker renowned for his power and finishing, Toney has registered 22 goals and seven assists in 49 Premier League games.

However, the prospect of a potential transfer for Toney currently has one stumbling block. He is set to face a lengthy ban after being charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for allegedly breaching their betting rules on 232 separate occasions.

Arsenal linked with move to sign £60 million-rated Bundesliga forward

As per Fichajes, Arsenal have emerged as one of the front-runners to sign Bayern Munich star Sane.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the German and is hoping to bank on his prior relationship with the player during their time together at Manchester City. The Bavarians currently value Sane at around a fee of £60 million.

Sane, 26, has been one of the central figures at Allianz Arena since arriving from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £55 million in the summer of 2020. He has registered 34 goals and 33 assists in 108 overall matches for the Bavarians, lifting six trophies in the process.

