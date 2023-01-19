“I’d knock the f**k out of him” – Carragher names Manchester United legend as ex-footballer he would love to fight 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Manchester United legend Gary Neville as a potential opponent against whom he would like to square off inside the boxing ring.

Neville and Carragher were bitter rivals on the pitch for their respective clubs. However, they are one of the most-liked pundit duos on television.

During a recent Sky Sports promo for the upcoming super-middleweight boxing clash between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith, Carragher and Neville were present. The former Liverpool man proposed the idea of a boxing match against Neville.

Later appearing in a TikTok clip for Boxxer, Carragher was asked to name a former footballer he would have liked to fight. He replied (via Mirror):

“It would have to be Gary Neville – and I’d knock the f*** out of him!”

Carragher previously told Sky Sports about his boxing pedigree:

“I’ve done a charity spar. I’ve sparred Callum [Smith, English boxer]. I had the toughest one. All four brothers took on people from the gym for charity. I threw that many punches just trying to survive. It was great.”

While Manchester United legend Neville was a decent right-back in his day, he is not known for his prowess inside the squared ring. Hence, Carragher might just get the edge over his former club foe.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes showered praise on Christian Eriksen

Bruno Fernandes scored for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on January 18. Christian Eriksen set up the Portuguese with an exquisite piece of play.

Fernandes hailed the Dane for his vision as he told the club's media after the game (via United's official website):

“Obviously, Christian has been really good, But I think everyone in the team has been really good. I think as we showed in the [first half], the goal was everything that we train, some movements, the way we play, the passes that we did. So that comes through and after, it’s the quality of the players that makes the difference."

Speaking further about his midfield partner's quality, the Portuguese said:

“Christian has the vision, has the quality to do the pass. He did it today and he will keep doing [it]. But without the movement of Rashford, the movement of Wout [Weghorst] on the front post, it will not create the space for me behind. So I think it’s a team performance, it’s a team that makes individuals come through with showing good skills.”

Eriksen joined Manchester United on a free transfer last summer and has since contributed two goals and nine assists in 28 games across competitions.

The Red Devils will return to action on January 22 as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

