"I'd like to coach him, but that cannot happen" - Pep Guardiola makes claim about Barcelona superstar

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he'd like to coach Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. However, he claimed that he doesn't see the possibility of it happening.

Yamal is currently considered one of the best players in world football. The 17-year-old has been a key player for his club and country since breaking onto the scene two seasons ago. Last summer, he helped Spain win the 2024 European Championship and was named the Young Player of the tournament.

The teenage prodigy continued to marvel fans with his remarkable display during the 2024-25 season. He was integral to La Blaugrana's domestic treble, recording an impressive 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches across competitions. His recent display has made him a favorite for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

Manchester City's boss, Guardiola, seemingly admires Yamal, but does not envisage having him in his team. The former Barca manager said, as quoted by journalist Reshad Rahman on X:

"I’d like to coach Lamine, but that cannot happen."

Guardiola's comment on Yamal could be due to the Barcelona winger recently signing a contract extension keeping him at the Catalan club until 2031. Meanwhile, the Spanish manager is contracted to Manchester City until 2027.

Yamal's extraordinary displays have seen him being compared to club legend, Lionel Messi, whom Guardiola coached during his stint with Barca. Under the tutelage of the Spanish manager, Messi propelled La Blaugrana to multiple silverware, including a historic treble in 2009.

Pep Guardiola's achievements as Barcelona's manager

The Spaniard was appointed Barcelona's manager in 2008, replacing Frank Rijkaard. In his first season, he led the Catalan club to an unprecedented treble of the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League. He also became the youngest manager to win the Champions League, aged 37.

The following season, Guardiola won a second LaLiga crown, doing so with a then-record of 99 points. In 2011, he led the club to a third consecutive league championship and another Champions League title.

Guardiola is the most successful manager in Barcelona's history with 14 trophies in four seasons. He recorded 179 wins, 47 draws, and 21 losses in 247 matches in charge of the Catalan club.

