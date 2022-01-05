‘I’d like him to go to Manchester United’ – Coach tips player linked with Old Trafford switch to join Red Devils 

Argentina international and River Plate forward Julian Alvarez is being heavily linked with a potential move to Manchester United. The English club is reportedly discussing the potential signing of the 21-year-old with his agents in Argentina.

Rafal Varas, his former trainer at Caclchin, has given his approval to the move as well. Speaking on interest from several European heavyweights in Julian Alvarez, Varas said he wants the Argentine to go either to Manchester United or Real Madrid.

According to a report from Tyc Sports, Varas expressed his desire to see Julian Alvarez playing alongside Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team. He said:

"We all want to see him with the“ 9 ”of the National Team next to Messi, if Julián maintains this level, he can fight for the title to Lautaro."

Varas also revealed the two clubs he wishes to see Julian Alvarez playing at. He chose Premier League giants Manchester United and 13-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid. Varas added:

''Julián is going to adapt and is going to explode in any club there. I would like him to go to Real Madrid or Manchester United."

Varas also shared a few words about his memories of the young star that Julian Alvarez has turned out to be. He added:

''He is the player I knew as a boy, a scorer, humble, a good partner, a good opponent and that helped him to explode quickly, I always tell him that the best is yet to come and there is little left for him to give what we dream of so much ... "

The 21-year-old has 18 goals to his name in the 21 games he has played for River Plate so far.

Shaun Irvine @_shaunirvine



Anthony Martial could leave this window; United want full wages payed + loan fee if he was to be loaned as confirmed by Manchester United are moving closer to River Plate striker Julian Alvarez. Ralf Rangnick really likes the 21 year old and is at work for him!Anthony Martial could leave this window; United want full wages payed + loan fee if he was to be loaned as confirmed by @FabrizioRomano Manchester United are moving closer to River Plate striker Julian Alvarez. Ralf Rangnick really likes the 21 year old and is at work for him!Anthony Martial could leave this window; United want full wages payed + loan fee if he was to be loaned as confirmed by @FabrizioRomano. https://t.co/xfCw5uNmbA

Varas is claimed to be the discoverer and trainer of Julian Alvarez. He claimed that Alvarez's agent Fernando Hidalco had received a call from Manchester United's board. He revealed a meeting is being scheduled to discuss the various aspects of the signing. The English club is rumored to be ready to trigger the £20 million release clause of the player in the winter transfer window itself.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk | BREAKING: Manchester United wants to PAY the release clause of Julian Alvarez. There is a MEETING in Manchester, his representative travels to meet for Alvarez with United in early January. | BREAKING: Manchester United wants to PAY the release clause of Julian Alvarez. There is a MEETING in Manchester, his representative travels to meet for Alvarez with United in early January. @Sebasrur 🚨🌖| BREAKING: Manchester United wants to PAY the release clause of Julian Alvarez. There is a MEETING in Manchester, his representative travels to meet for Alvarez with United in early January. @Sebasrur 🇦🇷 https://t.co/IKqbgu16Sd

However, Varas has revealed that the player wants to stay at River Plate till the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Harry Maguire will be available for Manchester United's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been declared fully fit. He will be available for the clash against Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Monday.

The England international missed the clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League after he picked up a rib injury in the previous game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Maguire has been criticized for his lackluster performances in the ongoing season and has been on the receiving end by fans and football pundits. Ralf Rangnick decided to field Phil Jones in Maguire's absence in the clash against Wolves, where the team lost 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Edited by Aditya Singh