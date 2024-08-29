"I'd like to hear it again" - David Beckham urges Manchester United fans to sing his chant during games

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has stated that he wants fans of the Red Devils to sing his chant more during games. The Englishman began his career at the club and was part of the legendary team that won the treble in 1999, claiming the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

Beckham played 390 games for the Red Devils, scoring 85 goals and providing 121 assists before he moved to Real Madrid in 2003 for €37.5 million. Interestingly, his transfer away from the club led to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo that summer.

Speaking on the First We Feast YouTube channel, the former England international urged the fans to sing his chant more, saying:

"On the telly I hear songs about Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson, and Roy Keane from Manchester United fans, but I very rarely hear 'There's only one David Beckham.' ... I'd like to hear it again if any United fans are watching, please!"

David Beckham retired in 2013 after a short stint with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. He also made 115 appearances for the England national team, scoring 17 times.

David Beckham wants Manchester United to find stability

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has urged the club to find stability amid their current struggles. The Red Devils have dropped off from their high perch in recent years and have struggled to put themselves in serious contention for the Premier League title in over a decade.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his former club last year, the former midfielder said:

"We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. We want stability. I think that's the most important thing. We all have our favorites of who we think needs to run the club and look after it and take it back to where it belongs. We want to get back at the top and I believe I know the right people to do that, so we'll see."

The former Manchester United star also backed the club's manager Erik Ten Hag, saying:

"He's a good coach. These are difficult times and there is a lot of noise in the club now. We need to get rid of that noise. We need a decision to be made for the good of the club, the coaches, the players and the fans."

David Beckham is now a club owner himself, running Miami-based franchise Inter Miami in the MLS.

