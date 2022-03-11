“I’d like for him to join us” – 21-year-old forward reveals Liverpool star Sadio Mane has told him about ‘love’ for another club

Marseille forward Bamba Dieng has revealed that Liverpool star Sadio Mane has expressed his love for the French club and would like him to join him there at some point in the future.

The 21-year old won the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Mane earlier this year and admitted that he would like his compatriot to join him at Marseille some day. He told Radio Maritima, as translated by Le10 Sport:

"He’s an exceptional player. Sadio is someone who works hard in training and you can see it in his games. He’s also someone who gives us a lot of tips. In training, on penalties, he calls me, gives me ideas. He wants us to go forward, to progress."

“He also loves OM a lot. He told me he watches all the OM games. As soon as we arrive in the national team, he’s happy, he speaks about Marseille. I’d like for him to join us and play here one day.”

Mane is unlikely to leave the Reds in the near future. The Senegalese forward has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most integral players over the last few seasons and has helped Liverpool win both the Champions League and Premier League titles.

The 29-year old joined Liverpool from Southampton back in 2016 and has gone onto make 252 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, scoring 111 goals along the way.

"He is really difficult to defend against" - Liverpool manager Klopp on Mane

Following Liverpool's 1-0 against West Ham at the weekend, Klopp praised Mane for his performance, despite his side finding it difficult to break down the Hammers during the game. He said after the game:

"I saw a lot of top individual performances, Sadio Mane was one of them. He is really difficult to defend against, but in the end we did not make as much of the situations as we could have."

Mane has been one of the Reds' best players this season, having scored 12 goals in 24 Premier League appearances so far.

