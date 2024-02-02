"I’d like to make my mark there": On-loan Arsenal star backs himself to have a future at the club

Albert Sambi Lokonga is still hopeful about having a future at Arsenal. The midfielder, currently on loan at Luton Town, spoke about his future in a recent interview with DH.

Lokonga joined the Gunner from Anderlecht back in 2021 but has failed to make a prominent impact. He had a loan spell at Crystal Palace in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

This season, the Belgian joined Luton Town on loan in the summer. He has so far made 10 appearances for the club, providing two assists. Speaking to DH, Lokonga revealed that he hasn't had a chat with Mikel Arteta in recent times. However, Lokonga is confident about having a future at the Emirates. He said (via Sport Witness):

"I think I can have a future at Arsenal, but that will depend on my performances here. I’ve always said that as long as I have a contract with the Gunners, I’d like to make my mark there.”

Lokonga further added that he doesn't regret joining the Gunners. The 24-year-old further said that he hopes Mikel Arteta's side become the Premier League champions this season.

Lokonga has so far made 39 appearances for the Gunners, but hasn't yet made a goal contribution. Given Arteta's side midfield depth, consisting of the likes of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and more, it would be hard for him to break into the starting eleven.

Gary Neville points out Arsenal's 'sensible' transfer stance

Arsenal have looked below average up front this season as Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to find their best form. The club were linked with making a move for a striker.

Arteta's side, however, didn't bring in anyone in what was a calm January transfer window in general. Neville thinks it was a sensible approach from the north Londoners to not overpay in the market. He said (via The Boot Room):

"I think I have said it myself, that at the top of the league it’s pretty obvious there are games where you have watched Arsenal and for all their inventive great play they just don’t punish teams enough. But if that player is not available or if the player that is available is a huge price which means they will have to blow the wage bill then I think it’s sensible that the clubs haven’t done business.”

The Gunners are currently third in the league with 46 points from 22 matches. They play league leaders Liverpool, who have 51 points from 22 matches, at the Emirates on January 4.

