"I'd like to punch his agent" - Evra slams Mino Raiola for making Paul Pogba look "bad" at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has claimed super agent Mino Raiola is responsible for Paul Pogba's "bad" image in front of the Old Trafford faithful. The Frenchman feels everyone from ex-players to fans hates Pogba, who has yet to put pen-to-paper on a new contract with Manchester United.

Evra also revealed that he has already let former team-mate and fellow countryman Pogba know that he would like to punch his agent. Speaking about the animosity towards Pogba at Manchester United, Evra told the Daily Mail:

"I’ve told him I’d like to punch his agent,’ he says with a smile. ‘He makes him look bad.

"Paul does not feel love at United. The ex-players hate him. Some fans don’t like his lifestyle so they hate him. I am not defending him just because he is like my little brother, but people are harsh on him. Paul is just a player in that team. He is not United."

(@WhoScored) Paul Pogba will miss today's derby through suspension.It will mean he has only featured in SIX of the 15 Manchester derbies that have took place since he re-signed for United back in 2016. Paul Pogba will miss today's derby through suspension.It will mean he has only featured in SIX of the 15 Manchester derbies that have took place since he re-signed for United back in 2016.(@WhoScored) https://t.co/0lU3qmm9ts

Pogba, who came on as a second-half substitute for Manchester United during their embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, picked up a straight red card. As such, the Frenchman will now miss three games in the Premier League, including the one against Manchester City later today.

Several clubs on alert amidst uncertainty over Pogba's Manchester United future

Pogba's contract situation at Manchester United has put several big European clubs on alert. It is believed the Frenchman will not be short of potential suitors should he decide to move on next summer.

Agent Mino Raiola has left the door open for a dramatic return to his former club Juventus, while PSG and Real Madrid are also tipped as potential destinations. As things stand, Pogba will be open to negotiating a deal with foreign clubs as early as January.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have maintained a desire to retain Pogba's services. The Red Devils' offer for the midfielder is already on the table, but the deal has stalled with Pogba unsure of success at Old Trafford.

Notably, the Frenchman joined Manchester United for a then world-record fee of £89 million back in 2016. Despite his hefty price-tag, Pogba has failed to deliver on a consistent basis for Manchester United. Many of the Red Devils' faithful can't help but criticize him for being two completely different players for club and country.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Pogba at Manchester United. The 28-year-old is not expected to be back in action in the Premier League until November 28 when Manchester United face Chelsea away from home.

