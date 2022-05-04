"I'd love to know what Jurgen Klopp said differently at half-time" - Michael Owen claims Liverpool were 'strange tactically' in first half against Villarreal

Michael Owen questioned manager Jurgen Klopp's tactics as Liverpool were forced to come back from two goals down after a turbulent first half against Villarreal.

Although the Reds eventually booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final, it required a brilliant second-half performance from the visitors, who scored thrice to win 5-2 on aggregate.

Owen questioned Liverpool's slow start to the game, with the former England international telling BT Sport (via Mirror):

"The difference between the first and second half for both teams. Liverpool showed their class; they battered Villarreal (in the) second half.

He continued:

"It was strange tactically; I’d love to know what Jurgen Klopp said differently at half-time, whether he thought Villarreal would bring an onslaught at the start of the second half, he surely should have. It was such a different second half and more like we expected."

Owen admired the Reds for their brilliant comeback, saying:

"It just shows you how good Liverpool are. Usually if you make a mistake in football, that’s it. You’re down and out. They’re that good they can have a half like that (first half) and change gear in the second half. They’ve got gears this team; it’s such a good team. Goalscorers, people who can change the game off the bench, which we saw today, the full package."

The Reds will now face Manchester City or Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on May 28. The Cityzens and Madrid will clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the semifinal second leg on Wednesday, with City leading 4-3 from the first leg.

Liverpool close to signing Darwin Nunez - Reports

According to Pedro Almeida (via Sports Illustrated), Liverpool are set to beat the chasing pack to the signature of Benfica’s Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez this summer. The South American striker has had a breakthrough season for the Eagles, becoming one of the most desirable young players in European football.

The Reds are confident of capturing the striker in the summer. Nunez has shown he has what it takes to play at the highest level and now looks set for a move to arguably the best team in Europe at the moment.

The Uruguayan reportedly has a price tag of about £67 million. He is widely considered to be more than worth the asking price following his exploits this season. Nunez has found the back of the net 32 times and laid off four assists in 37 appearances and is due a move to one of the bigger clubs in Europe.

The Reds look set to provide that platform for the young forward, with Klopp and the board reportedly prepared to add the South American to their impressive list of attacking talent. While no official confirmation has been released by the player’s camp or Liverpool, it's unlikely the Uruguayan would turn down a move to Anfield.

